MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Summer House’ fans can enjoy Season 10 finale and reunion in the real Hamptons house - here’s the price

The Season 10 finale will air on May 19, 2026, and the reunion episodes will release on May 26, June 2, and June 9
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Episode 12 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Episode 12 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Bravo is all set to release the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 finale on May 19, 2026, which will feature Ciara hosting the final party of the season. As fans eagerly await the finale, they will have an exciting opportunity to enjoy the episode from the real Hamptons house featured on the show. A Hamptons-based rental company, StayMarquis, shared a post via Instagram on May 15, 2026, inviting ‘Summer House’ fans to the property. The caption mentioned, “For the first time ever, fans can watch the drama unfold from the house where it all happened. Bid on a private ‘Summer House’ Watch Party at the actual house from the show.”

Interested parties are invited to place their bids to host a private watch party at the iconic house located in Sag Harbor. The house is available to rent on four different nights, coinciding with the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 finale and the three-part reunion. While the finale is set to air on May 19, 2026, reunion episodes will release on May 26, June 2, and June 9. For each of these nights, fans can place their bids and enjoy a watch party with their friends and loved ones. The post shared further details about the auction, “Each night is auctioned separately. Each winning bidder receives private access to the house for their selected night — including the ability for their group to stay overnight after the watch party, and a fridge stocked with @drinkloverboy.”

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Episode 12 (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Episode 12 (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Those who stay at the house will get access to the in-home theater and viewing setup, as well as several photo opportunities. Bidding for all four days has reached $6,525 as of this writing, and fans can head to StayMarquis.com/Summer-House to place their bids and rent the house. In a press release by StayMarquis, they said, “The watch party experience is designed to blend fandom, luxury, hospitality, and cultural nostalgia in a way that feels immersive and highly shareable.” They added, “The concept was inspired by the idea that fans don’t just watch Summer House anymore, they feel emotionally invested in the relationships, drama, and moments that unfolded inside the house.”

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Episode 12 (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Episode 12 (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Season 10 has been the talk of the town, and the drama involving ‘Summer House’ cast members Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, West Wilson, and Ciara Miller has made headlines. Apart from watching the situation unfold from the Hamptons house, fans can also head to NYC's AMC Theater, 890 Broadway, to watch Part 1 of the reunion. The uncensored screening will be held on May 26 at 7 p.m. local time.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘RHORI’ Episode 8 Recap: Rosie and Kelsey’s feud boils over while Alicia struggles during Rulla’s dinner
REALITY TV

‘RHORI’ Episode 8 Recap: Rosie and Kelsey’s feud boils over while Alicia struggles during Rulla’s dinner

Kelsey's joke does not land well as she arrives at Rosie’s house with a siren and a speaker
10 hours ago
‘90 Day Fiancé’ 12 Episode 2 sees Ashia seek legal advice as Debby gets troubling news about Mido's trip
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

‘90 Day Fiancé’ 12 Episode 2 sees Ashia seek legal advice as Debby gets troubling news about Mido's trip

Ashia plans to meet an attorney to discuss her fiancé, Maxwell’s, visa application
10 hours ago
‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 7 Recap: K. Michelle breaks down over feeling ‘unsafe’ as group tensions explode
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (RHOA)

‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 7 Recap: K. Michelle breaks down over feeling ‘unsafe’ as group tensions explode

After K. Michelle shared how she really felt within the group, tension rose among the housewives.
15 hours ago
Who will win 'Survivor 50'? Our prediction as 5 top contestants reach the finale
REALITY TV

Who will win 'Survivor 50'? Our prediction as 5 top contestants reach the finale

We pick our winner from the Final Five featuring Joe Hunter, Jonathan Young, Aubry Bracco, Rizo Velovic, and Tiffany Ervin
2 days ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ today? Fans think this 5-time winner looks like famous movie character — and you’ll see why
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ today? Fans think this 5-time winner looks like famous movie character — and you’ll see why

Tristan Williams participates in an intense struggle with Griffith during the Double Jeopardy round for his eighth straight game.
2 days ago
Are Perfect Match’s Chris and Kayla still together? All the sneaky clues and evidence so far
REALITY TV

Are Perfect Match’s Chris and Kayla still together? All the sneaky clues and evidence so far

Chris and Kayla shook the villa with their short love story, but did it survive in the outside world
2 days ago
‘Survivor 50' contestant Rick Devens reveals what the cameras didn’t show before his elimination
REALITY TV

‘Survivor 50' contestant Rick Devens reveals what the cameras didn’t show before his elimination

After his Shot In The Dark turned out to be ‘Not Safe,’ Rick was sent home along with Cirie Fields, but he shared about what happened later.
3 days ago
‘Outlast: The Jungle’ moves to a dangerous new setting as Netflix confirms return date for Season 3
REALITY TV

‘Outlast: The Jungle’ moves to a dangerous new setting as Netflix confirms return date for Season 3

16 strangers from diverse backgrounds will be seen trying to ‘Outlast’ each other in a wild and new extreme environment.
3 days ago
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 gets major location update as Netflix confirms return and new singles
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 gets major location update as Netflix confirms return and new singles

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 is set to return with a new batch of singles looking for potential romantic connections and to get married.
3 days ago
'Survivor 50' star Cirie Fields breaks silence on devastating blindside and future in the franchise
THE SURVIVOR (2000)

'Survivor 50' star Cirie Fields breaks silence on devastating blindside and future in the franchise

Cirie was one of the most strategic players in the show's latest season, and was betrayed by her closest ally
3 days ago