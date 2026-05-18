‘Summer House’ fans can enjoy Season 10 finale and reunion in the real Hamptons house - here’s the price

The Season 10 finale will air on May 19, 2026, and the reunion episodes will release on May 26, June 2, and June 9

Bravo is all set to release the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 finale on May 19, 2026, which will feature Ciara hosting the final party of the season. As fans eagerly await the finale, they will have an exciting opportunity to enjoy the episode from the real Hamptons house featured on the show. A Hamptons-based rental company, StayMarquis, shared a post via Instagram on May 15, 2026, inviting ‘Summer House’ fans to the property. The caption mentioned, “For the first time ever, fans can watch the drama unfold from the house where it all happened. Bid on a private ‘Summer House’ Watch Party at the actual house from the show.”

Interested parties are invited to place their bids to host a private watch party at the iconic house located in Sag Harbor. The house is available to rent on four different nights, coinciding with the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 finale and the three-part reunion. While the finale is set to air on May 19, 2026, reunion episodes will release on May 26, June 2, and June 9. For each of these nights, fans can place their bids and enjoy a watch party with their friends and loved ones. The post shared further details about the auction, “Each night is auctioned separately. Each winning bidder receives private access to the house for their selected night — including the ability for their group to stay overnight after the watch party, and a fridge stocked with @drinkloverboy.”

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Episode 12 (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Those who stay at the house will get access to the in-home theater and viewing setup, as well as several photo opportunities. Bidding for all four days has reached $6,525 as of this writing, and fans can head to StayMarquis.com/Summer-House to place their bids and rent the house. In a press release by StayMarquis, they said, “The watch party experience is designed to blend fandom, luxury, hospitality, and cultural nostalgia in a way that feels immersive and highly shareable.” They added, “The concept was inspired by the idea that fans don’t just watch Summer House anymore, they feel emotionally invested in the relationships, drama, and moments that unfolded inside the house.”

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Episode 12 (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Season 10 has been the talk of the town, and the drama involving ‘Summer House’ cast members Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, West Wilson, and Ciara Miller has made headlines. Apart from watching the situation unfold from the Hamptons house, fans can also head to NYC's AMC Theater, 890 Broadway, to watch Part 1 of the reunion. The uncensored screening will be held on May 26 at 7 p.m. local time.