‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 17 Recap: Ben and Daisy clash again amid tensions with Joao

Ben got into a disagreement with Daisy over Crew Cards, after which he had an intense argument with Joao

‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 17 began with Ben navigating the new charter’s dinner on their first night. After he prepared whole-fish dishes for the charter, almost all the guests requested that their fish be deboned. While the rest of the crew members were busy with their duties, a few helped with filleting. “This is the most awkward f**king thing I’ve ever done in my life,” whispered Ben. In his private confessional, he mentioned that he hoped that the majority of the guests would be okay with the whole fish, “which is how I like to eat it.” He added, “It’s a spectacular display of having a local fish, but Daisy obviously does not have my back. She’s not here. How about you help me?” confessed Ben.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 17 featuring Daisy (Image Source: Bravo)

In the meantime, Daisy was busy making cocktails for the guests. She noted that the dinner service was a “total s**t show.” After Ben returned to the kitchen downstairs, he told Ellie about the dinner service. Joao overheard their conversation, during which Ben noted that Daisy was not there. “She should be able to fillet a fish,” said Ben, which Joao heard. Captain Jason noted that the dinner service was a “bit low.” The next morning, Eddy had a chat with Jenna about her recent demotion. Notably, she was demoted from being second stew after the complicated situation involving her, Eddy, and Ben unfolded. “I’m not really upset by my stripes. I’m more upset with you. Well, not with you, but I mean, you know, where you are,” responded Jenna. Eddy felt guilty that somehow her demotion was his fault.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 17 featuring Captain Jason (Image Source: @Bravo)

Further in the episode, Ben and Daisy got into an argument over Crew Cards. While he was reading them, Daisy asked Barbie to get them back. However, Ben refused. So Daisy arrived and asked for the cards. He still refused to hand them over, which didn’t sit well with Daisy. Later, Joao got the cards and gave them to Daisy, who was sitting with Jenna, Alesia, and Barbie. Viewers witnessed the crew members enjoying their time off the boat at night. Alesia asked Daisy why she wouldn’t choose her as the second stew instead of Jenna. “Alesia needs to work on her ability to prioritize, her forgetfulness…she’s just not ready yet,” confessed Daisy. “I’m proud of her growth, and she should be proud of herself.”

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 17 featuring Jenna (Image Source: @Bravo)

Late at night, Ben went to the guest quarters to rest, even after Jenna told him not to, because the rooms were already tidied and ready for the guests. He told her to stop following him, and this made Jenna emotional. “I’m taking s**t from everyone.” Later, when the rest of the crew arrived on board, they learned about Ben’s whereabouts. Jenna and Alesia shared how Ben didn’t listen to the former. Joao went to the Engineer’s room to get the keys for the guest quarters. He went and woke Ben up. “P**s off. Get the f**k out of here,” said Ben. Joao told him not to talk to him that way. In response, Ben started throwing pillows off the bed. The two got into an intense argument. After Joao left, Ben followed him, and the argument continued between the two.