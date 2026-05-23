‘One Tree Hill’s James Lafferty reveals one condition for joining ‘DWTS’: ‘I have been thinking…’

James Lafferty from ‘One Tree Hill’ is ready to take over the ballroom if fans fulfill his small request.

A 'One Tree Hill' star may soon make his way to the 'Dancing With The Stars' (DWTS) ballroom. James Lafferty has long been one of the biggest names on the wishlist of 'DWTS' fans. A new season is right around the corner, with casting going on at full speed. A fan asked Lafferty about the possibility of joining the upcoming season. He did not deny the possibility. "I think me going on 'Dancing With The Stars' would be valuable not so much for the competition aspect, but for the comedy aspect," Lafferty said in a TikTok video. The actor further shared that the hilarious setup could serve as an inspiration for his Netflix series, 'Everyone Is Doing Great.'

James Lafferty visits the Empire State Building in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Nacion / Stringer)

The response caught the attention of 'DWTS' pro Ezra Sosa, who commented with "He's hot, I'm down." After the comment, Lafferty made a second video about the situation. At first, he graciously thanked Sosa for the comment. "Thank you, Ezra, you're very kind, and you're not so bad yourself," the actor shared. Then, he revealed he is absolutely down for wearing dancing shoes and vying for the mirrorball, under one condition. "More to the point, I've been thinking a lot about this, and I want to do it," he said. "Yeah, I'm gonna do 'Dancing With The Stars.' I'm down. I have one condition: that 'Everyone Is Doing Great' makes the top 10 TV shows on Netflix in the U.S."

'Everyone Is Doing Great' follows Seth (Stephen Colleti) and Jeremy (Lafferty), former co-stars of the hit fictional series 'Eternal.' The show captures their lives after getting famous, featuring in the fictional vampire show. Moreover, the show is slightly inspired by their lives, and years after it gave them fame and identity, it eventually wrapped up. The first season premiered on Hulu, and the second came on Netflix on May 11. The show also features Lafferty's wife, Alexandra Park, and 'H2O' alum Cariba Heine. As per the rankings on Tudum, the show has not yet cracked the Top 10. However, the 'DWTS' cast does not get announced until September, so fans have plenty of time to fulfill Lafferty's wish and get him on the dance floor.

Lafferty will not be the first 'One Tree Hill' alum to take over the famous ballroom. Jana Kramer, who played Alex Dupre in the teen series, participated in 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 23 along with Gleb Savchenko. She ended up in the fourth position. 'DWTS' has already announced three contestants for their upcoming season. Reality stars Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins, along with baseball player Jackson Olson, will grace Season 35. As per Parade, the entire cast will be announced on Good Morning America in the fall.