‘Summer House’ Season 10 finale preview sees Ciara Miller and West Wilson share one surprising moment

Episode 15 of ‘Summer House’ ended with an intimate moment between Ciara and West, after which she told Mia about it.

The recently released ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 15 featured a series of intense moments among a few group members. This included an altercation between Carl and Kyle, their mutual apologies, and a series of emotional moments among other cast members. Another highlight of the latest episode was the ending, which featured the upcoming ‘Summer House’ Season 10 finale preview. One of the scenes showed Ciara and Mia inside the house, lying on the bed. She told Mia, “We might have kissed.” It was a reference to her closeness with West, as the finale preview also showed Ciara and West sitting close. Soon, the two shared a kiss. Listening to that, Mia was shocked. Her reaction was, “What?” She added, “The problem is that you really like him.”

Before the preview for the finale, Ciara had a one-on-one conversation with fellow cast member Jesse. The two talked about her relationship and newfound friendship with West. In her private confessional, Ciara talked about West, “I feel like I’m seeing a change. He’s making some positive steps. And I appreciate them.” She also shared her concerns. “But at the same time I’m like scared of his ability to be very invested and not at all (invested),” she added. She was unsure whether the two were “actually gonna be friends or are we just gonna be friends in the house and then post Summer…nothing.” Further in her conversation with Jesse, he responded that he did not want the situation to be “weird again” between Ciara and West.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 Preview featuring Ciara Miller and Mia Calabrese (Image Source: @Bravo)

Another notable conversation featured in the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 finale preview was between Lindsay and Carl. She reflected on their breakup and told him, “When you broke up with me…there were so many things that hurt me to my core.” In another scene, fellow cast members, Amanda and Kyle, could also be seen discussing their relationship and the intense situation they had been in. “Something is fundamentally wrong, and it needs to change, and this is me trying to start that,” noted Amanda. Fans must remember Kyle and Carl’s fight in the latest episode, which started after Kyle referred to Amanda and said, “F**k you.” For that, when Carl apologized for his behavior to Amanda, she accepted it. Later, when Kyle came to offer an apology, Amanda responded that she needed some time.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 Preview featuring Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula (Image Source: @Bravo)

Since Amanda and West revealed their romantic relationship in March, things had been complicated among the cast members, especially for Ciara, Amanda, West, and Kyle. While Ciara and West used to be in a relationship, Amanda and Kyle were married. However, as of now, the two are no longer together. To know more about their relationship dynamics and more, fans need to wait for the upcoming ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion. It is set to air in three parts, starting from May 26.