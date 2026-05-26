Did ‘Below Deck Down Under’ star Ellie Dubaich deserve promotion? Captain Jason Chambers settles debate

While Chef Ben requested Ellie’s promotion, she was unaware that her promotion was being discussed with Captain Jason.

The latest ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 17 featured Chef Ben meeting with Captain Jason for a private chat. He wanted to ask for fellow crew member Ellie Dubaich’s promotion. “I wanted to recommend Ellie for a promotion to a sous chef position.” Captain Jason shared his thoughts during his After Show appearance with Daisy Kelliher. “I’m just like, what? I don’t think the ending of this book of the galley, the final chapter, is that? It should be a good meal, and it should be good communication. And it definitely shouldn’t be a promotion of someone I’ve reprimanded not long ago.” However, Ben disagreed with the Captain’s opinion.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 4 Episode 17 shown in the After Show featuring Captain Jason and Chef Ben (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

In his separate appearance on After Show, Ben shared the reason behind why he wanted to ask for Ellie’s promotion: “If I can, you know, stay in bed a little longer and trust her, right, to make breakfast for the guests, that’s a big move.” On the other hand, Ellie mentioned she had no clue about the promotion request, “Ben came up with this whole idea of a potential promotion that I never asked for, by the way.” Ben noted that, as an executive chef, he could promote her. “She used to take an hour and a half making a fruit board, and now she’s cooking off the bacon, she’s observed it, she’s making scrambled eggs.” ‘Below Deck Down Under’ star Ben added that it might sound “easy,” but making “high-quality scrambled eggs” was not easy. “And she put together a really good breakfast independently, and I think that’s a milestone,” added Ben.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ After Show featuring Chef Ben (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Later on, Ben also reflected on how Ellie had come a long way compared to when she arrived as a “highly volatile individual.” Despite Ellie having no prior experience, Ben noted that he saw the current season as an “incredible challenge” and that he and Ellie could go through it together. “She was an amazing support system and team for me,” admitted Ben. Fellow crew members also shared their thoughts on whether Ellie deserved a promotion this season on ‘Below Deck Down Under.’ Deckhand Betul Yazici noted that Ellie “100%” deserved it.

A still from ‘Below Deck Down Under’ After Show featuring Daisy (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Chief Stew Daisy also reflected on the situation, “The promotion was for getting through the season. You have talked about that, like your behavior should reflect on and off the boat. Not that Ellie’s behavior has been necessarily terrible off the boat, but she has isolated herself.” Daisy also recalled several occasions involving Ellie’s questionable behavior. “She’s continuously been late for crew drinks. When I had organized a day off to go swimming, she decided to go nap,” shared Daisy. Captain Jason agreed with her on that. “And then look, hopefully she has a passion for cooking and goes away and becomes better, and then learns from what it was like to work in a galley and is maybe a better sous chef later on. But that’s another story. That’s not this story,” added Captain Jason.