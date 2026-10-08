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‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 finale reveals Nathan Gallagher’s future after Bravo exit

The Bravo show’s finale featured a heated verbal argument between Nathan and Joe that escalated after Gael’s name was mentioned.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Nathan Gallagher (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Nathan Gallagher (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

With the release of the latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 18, the Bravo show’s current season concluded. It featured cast members, including Captain Sandy Yawn, Aesha Scott, Gen Lillie, Kayley Smith, Kat Johnston, Joy Lefaucheur, Nathan Gallagher, Joe Bradley, Max Salvador, Massi Scarcia, and more. The finale episode featured a heated exchange between Nathan and Joe, as well as Nathan opening up about how tough the season had been for him. Fans must remember that the season finale was filmed before Nathan’s December 2025 arrest for the alleged domestic violence incident came to light. In September 2026, Nathan was convicted on charges of assault and choking in Australia. He now faces an arrest warrant after failing to appear for a scheduled court hearing. According to USA Today, a representative for the New South Wales Courts confirmed it. 

Nathan
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Nathan Gallagher (Image Source: Bravo)

Notably, the alleged victim in the incident that led to his arrest was not identified. But according to court documents, Nathan’s former girlfriend, Gael Cameron, also a former crew member on ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ has filed an order seeking protection from him. The two share a 1-year-old son, Kayden. Gael also appeared on the recently concluded season of the Bravo show. At the time, she was living with Nathan and their son at a rental property near the port, so Nathan could see his family more often.

​‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 finale saw Nathan telling the cameras about the struggles he had been facing. “I will always come out on the other side.” At the time of the filming, Nathan and Gael were still in a relationship. In a confessional, Nathan stated, “I’ve had a rough season, but I know what’s important. I don’t know what my next move is, but I want to focus on my family.” Viewers also witnessed the tension between Nathan and deckhand Joe.

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Nathan Gallagher (Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Joe Bradley (Image Source: Bravo)

After the crew returned from a night out, the two got into a verbal altercation. Joe told Nathan it would be “so much easier” if he was not a father. In response, Nathan told him to “not disrespect” his family. When he told Joe to stop talking and not “tempt” him, Joe responded, “I don’t think Gael will be very happy.” Things escalated between Nathan and Joe after the former pretended to throw an empty bottle at Joe, telling him, “That’s real talk. Don’t give a f**k about all this. If you want me to be real, you will listen to me. Keep her name out of your mouth. That’s a good decision.” Also, since Nathan’s arrest and alleged domestic violence incident came to light, Bravo also announced that they had parted ways with him, meaning Nathan won’t be returning for the show’s upcoming season.

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