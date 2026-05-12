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‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 preview hints at major fallout between Nathan Gallagher and Joe Bradley

While things turn dramatically intense among returning cast members, newly joined ‘Gen Z’ yachties lighten up the atmosphere on deck.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Nathan Gallagher, Joe Bradley, and Captain Sandy Yawn (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 featuring Nathan Gallagher, Joe Bradley, and Captain Sandy Yawn (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

Bravo is all set to premiere the upcoming ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 on Monday, June 8. Captain Sandy will be returning with her crew on M/Y Akira One. It consists of a few returning cast members along with a few newly joined stews and deckhands. Returning cast members also include long-time fan favorite Aesha Scott with Nathan Gallagher (Bosun) and Joe Bradley (Deckhand). It would be their third season together. Bravo released a sneak peek for the upcoming season, which will be set in Dubrovnik, Croatia. It opens with the returning cast noting that they came together three years ago, followed by Captain Sandy saying, “I need you three as leaders to be what drives our team.” 

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Sneak Peek featuring Aesha Scott (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Sneak Peek featuring Aesha Scott (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The sneak peek features tension brewing between Gallagher and Bradley, which Captain Sandy refers to as “something weird.” Fans must remember how the previous ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 10 ended for Gallagher, as he referred to it as a “f**king tornado, a tsunami.” As for Bradley, the season ended with him at odds with Gallagher and a few other crew members. For the upcoming season, Bravo describes that Gallagher would have “a growing rift with Joe,” which will reach a “shocking conclusion.” For Gallagher, he would “struggle to maintain his composure under pressure.” It shows the two deckhands’ competition “threatening” to tear apart “the entire Med team.” Further in the sneak peek, Scott pointed out that there was a “landmine blowing up” between the two. She could also be seen caught between them, after which the Captain intervened.

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Sneak Peek featuring Nathan Gallagher with Gael Cameron, and baby Kayden (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 sneak peek featuring Nathan Gallagher with Gael Cameron, and baby Kayden (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

As the tension reached the breaking point, Bradley said, “I’ll be open and honest right now. There’s a level of f**kin’ fakeness.” In another scene, Gallagher could be seen confronting Bradley, “Have you talked s**t to the crew about me or not?” The sneak peek cuts to a different scene where more intense arguments between the two could be seen. “Are you gonna f**king hit me?” asked Bradley, followed by an emotional scene. However, that’s not all for him. He could be seen involved in an unexpected, secretive romantic relationship. However, it was unclear as to who the involved individual was. For the cast lineup, newly joined cast members, including new chef Joy Lefaucheur, stewards Kayley Smith, Kat Johnston, and Gen Lille, along with deckhands Luke Brumer and Cooper Dawson. 

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Sneak Peek featuring Chef Joy Lefaucheur (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Sneak Peek featuring Chef Joy Lefaucheur (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The official announcement reveals that Scott would have her “hands full” while training the “youngest and most competitive team yet.” Additionally, she would be seen planning her wedding preparations. Fans must remember that she is engaged to Scott Dobson. Fellow returning crew member, Gallagher, who has become a new father, would be seen managing fatherhood. The show describes him as “must strike a balance between work and home life as his partner, Gael Cameron, and baby Kayden live nearby so he can be with them on nights off after long charters while training new deckhands.” Another highlight of the sneak peek was a notable generational gap between the yachties. One of the newly joined crew members said it was “Gen Z’s time.” Scott also pointed out that she used to be “this young, wild stallion.” However, she had now become “like a wise old horse- like Seabiscuit.” It also featured a surprise cameo by ‘Below Deck’ alum Hannah Ferrier. She quipped that the new yachties needed to be “locked in a zoo and studied” in her private confessional.

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