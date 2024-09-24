Did Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher split up? ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 9 stars exit together in the finale

‘Below Deck Med’ Season 9 stars Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher were seen getting cozy during a night out in the finale episode

ATHENS, GREECE: In Season 9 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean', things turned romantic between deckhands Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher. However, the big question remains, did they manage to keep their relationship alive after the show ended?

For those unfamiliar, Gael and Nathan had an instant connection, despite Gael having a boyfriend back home. At the start of the Bravo show, Gael was in a complicated relationship with her mystery boyfriend. Their romance took a turn when Gael's boyfriend ended their relationship with a text message. Throughout the show, however, Gael and Nathan consistently demonstrated strong support for each other. During the finale episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 Gael and Nathan were seen getting cozy on a night out, ultimately deciding to leave the show together as a couple. However, their current relationship status is still unclear.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Gael Cameron shares her concerns about dating co-star Nathan Gallagher

In Episode 17 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, Gael Cameron opened up about her relationship with Nathan Gallagher. She revealed what worried her about dating her fellow co-star after the show ended.

"It's really starting to hit me: Nathan and I are really about to leave the boat together. Every so often, I kind of have a little freakout moment where I'm like, 'Is this the right choice?' I'm about to have to sh*t in front of him," Gael joked shared in a confessional.

Gael also expressed her excitement about getting off the boat with Nathan, saying, "I've had people who I thought loved me and have done really horrible things to me, and then I speak to him and everything seems to feel okay again."

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Nathan Gallagher asked out Gael Cameron on a rock climbing date

Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher's first official date took place on 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 when Nathan decided to make the first move by asking Gael out for a rock-climbing adventure.

Before planning a date, Nathan took Sandy Yawn's permission and received a green light from the captain. They had a great time on their date. Initially, Nathan struggled with rock climbing, but with Gael’s encouragement, he soon got the hang of it. This outing allowed them to learn more about each other’s interests and ultimately strengthened their bond.

