'Selling Sunset' stars and their cars: Here's all the swanky vehicles driven by the cast in Season 8

Even though Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset' is largely about selling mansions, the true scene-stealers are the brokers's luxurious cars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The beautiful real estate salespeople on Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' are constantly dressed to the nines, complete with six-inch heels and six-figure incomes. If you've ever watched the show, you probably already know this. Have you, however, noticed their cars?

The women of Oppenheim Group frequently show up for office meetings, showings, and broker's events in extremely customized luxury SUVs and cars with price tags that would make your eyes wet. The fact that some of the show's stars use automobiles as everyday drivers rather than merely as rental vehicles makes it much more tantalizing.

It's not surprising that the stars of Netflix's successful series 'Selling Sunset' drive top-tier vehicles in an environment of enormous mansions, designer clothing, and upscale dining establishments, where powerful luxury real estate brokers operate. These folks have rather decent taste in automobiles, from rough resto-mods to opulent SUVs, and they sell homes and an affluent lifestyle with equal conviction.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 premiered recently; here's what we learned about the stars of the show's lavish rides.

Jason Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim brought his brand-new Ferrari to 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, Episode 10, and Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani had a spin on it, nearly giving Jason a panic attack. Jason informed the cameras in Episode 7 that with his dog Nico's funeral approaching, he was searching for any type of distraction, and we can't expect a millionaire to bury his sorrows in ice cream.

He eventually caught a 2022 "Grigio Medio" Ferrari Roma priced at $275,000 that he thought he could show up to listings. In September 2023, The O Group owner also declared on Instagram that he would be "one of the first" to acquire the new Faraday Future FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance electric car.

The Netflix star is shown lounging in the opulent SUV's reclining massage chairs in a cinematic clip, showcasing all of its high-tech amenities, which include a 27-inch television. After that, he dons his racing gear and speeds around the circuit while expressing his excitement to "push the car to its limits."

Engadget estimates that the automobile will cost about $309K.

Since he loves resto-mods, Jason also owns a 1966 Bronco Coyote Restoration from Classic Ford Broncos. Under the hood was a brand-new Ford V8 engine that was professionally restored to near-new condition.

Jason Oppenheim bought a 2022 "Grigio Medio" Ferrari Roma in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 (@netflix)

Brett Oppenheim

Although Brett Oppenheim just founded his own business after leaving the Oppenheim Group, it's doubtful that he could have competed with Jason's antique wheels in any case. Pulling up in a car that radiates style and coolness is perhaps the greatest way to make an impression on a famous client, and almost every vehicle on 'Selling Sunset' fits that description.

Brett was seen getting out of his black Range Rover SUV in Episode 2 of Season 8. The lowest-priced new Range Rover Evoque is $52,600 MSRP*, while the most expensive new Land Rover Range Rover trim level is $226,500 MSRP*.

Brett Oppenheim is seen driving his black Range Rover SUV in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 (@netflix)

Chrishell Stause

Fueling Up is, for one of the show's de facto stars, Chrishell Stause, very literally her origin story. She cleared up any uncertainty by clarifying that, unlike what the celebrity rumor mill would have you believe, she was quite easily able to be born at a gas station.

Chrishell claims that her mother gave birth at a gas station and was so appreciative of the attendant for calling for an ambulance that she joined his name, Chris, with the station's name, Shell, giving birth to her child, Chrisshell. The adult Chrishell is now frequently spotted out and about in her white Porsche Macan, one of the most svelte and sporty SUVs available.

Although the type of Macan Chrishell drives is unknown, the base model is rather powerful, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in only six seconds thanks to a turbocharged four-cylinder, 261 horsepower engine. For someone who came from modest almost-service station origins, it's a traditional decision that won't always draw attention. The automobile was acquired by her at least in 2020.

Chrishell Stause drives a white Porsche Macan in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 (@netflix)

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet

Mary Fitzgerald just traded in her Maserati Granturismo for a black Porsche Cayenne Coupe. She also represents Alfa Romeo as an ambassador, frequently seen behind the wheel of the company's Stelvio SUV.

Porsche's extensive SUV lineup starts with the basic Cayenne SUV, which retails for $138,700 before on-road expenses. Choosing the more fashionable Cayenne Coupe will cost you $146,700, while the plug-in model will set you back $160,300.

'Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet is seen driving a black Porsche Cayenne Coupe in Season 8 (@netflix)

Emma Hernan

Many fans on the internet questioned Emma's wealth after witnessing her fly her 'Selling Sunset coworkers to Cabo San Lucas on a private jet during one episode. Emma hasn't said if she owns the fancy plane, but according to Women's Health magazine, she frequently travels in private since it's the only way she can take Benny.

Undoubtedly, she possesses a unique Faraday Future FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance electric hypercar, which is estimated to be valued at an astounding US$309,000. She flaunted it on her Instagram in late September 2023.

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith was an interior designer and model before she appeared in Season 2 of the Netflix reality series as a registered real estate agent. She may be new to the real estate industry, but her experience as an interior designer helped her get to where she is now.

In Episode 5 of Season 8, Amanza rolls in her white Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV to spend her weekend with the girls on a property in Pioneertown, which is owned by her co-star and newbie, Alanna Gold. The price of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE class ranges from $63,800 to $87,850, depending on specifications and extras.

Amanza Smith drove her white Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV to Pioneertown in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 (@netflix)

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea was shown driving a brilliant blue Mercedes-Benz G-Class, often known as a G-Wagon, in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. Due to the China Blue Manufaktur paint tone, which is exclusive to Mercedes, the automobile is easily identifiable.

Although it appears on Chelsea's Instagram profile in images from May 2022, it's unclear if she owns the vehicle or if it was only utilized for shooting. The price of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class in the United States varies depending on the model and specification and can range from around $144,150 to more than $357,000.

'Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani is seen driving a blue Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Season 8 (@netflix)

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi on 'Selling Sunset', was seen getting out of a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan with crimson inside trim in the sixth season. The comedian Nick Cannon, who is Bre's child's father, really owned the vehicle. He customized the opulent SUV by adding 24-inch Savini wheels and a wide-body kit.

In Season 8, Bre was spotted driving a black Lamborghini Urus with neon green highlights that Nick, her ex-partner, had given her as a birthday present. The 2023 Lamborghini Urus starts at $233,263, with the range-topping Urus Performante starting at $264,671.

Bre Tiesi drives a black Lamborghini Urus gifted by Nick Cannon (@netflix)

Nicole Young

In 2016, Nicole Young bought a BMW M3. The standard sedan model of the 2016 BMW M3 originally retailed for $63,500 in the US.

The 6-cylinder, turbocharged BMW M3 car from 2016 is a high-performance variant of the 3 Series sedan, with 425 horsepower. Keyless entry, a cooling system suited for the track, and a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission were all included.

Alanna Gold

It didn't take long for newcomer Alanna, who has shared on social media her extensive trips around the nation, to show off her substantial net worth. She even acknowledges that she is the owner of her own village in the second episode of the show.

However, in episode 1, viewers could see her driving her 2019 JEEP Wrangler to one of the listings. Depending on the model level and extras, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler costs between $29,540 and $52,795 in the United States.

Alanna Gold is seen driving a black JEEP in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is streaming on Netflix.