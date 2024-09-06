Does Oppenheim Group have dress code? ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 real estate agent’s outfits raise eyebrows

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: The Oppenheim Group appears to have no formal dress code, with real estate agents often seen in glamorous hair, makeup, and high-end outfits. Some have speculated that Netflix covers the costs of these extravagant looks.

However, Chelsea Lazkani recently addressed this on TikTok, clarifying that the group does not receive any wardrobe or makeup budget. She noted that this is typical for reality TV, where cast members dress as they wish. She acknowledged that the cast makes a strong effort to look good on camera, stating that they enjoy glam and fashion, but they pay for it themselves.

In the second episode of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, fans criticized Chelsea Lazkani for her unsuitable outfit choices during an open house. Mary questioned Chelsea's professionalism on the Netflix show.

Mary expressed her concerns to Jason and Brett Oppenheim regarding Chelsea's provocative outfit at the open house, mentioning that several attendees approached her with similar complaints.

Brett suggested to Chelsea that she should tone down her dress a bit for the broker's opening, but Chelsea responded that she doesn't think it's right for them to dictate her clothing choices.

Brett interrupted to express his discomfort, asking how someone would feel about the situation. Chelsea responded by questioning what was inappropriate about her outfit, which included a shirt, a blazer and a mini-skirt. Shortly after, Mary Bonnet commented on the length of Chelsea's skirt, stating that it was too short for a professional event.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Mary Bonnet questions Chelsea Lazkhani's outfit choices

During the same episode, Mary Bonnet expressed her doubts about Chelsea Lazkhani's fashion selections. Mary thought Chelsea's skirt that she wore during the broker open was too short.

Chelsea mentioned that she could adjust her outfit if necessary. Mary responded that it wasn't her place to dictate that. While Mary acknowledged that Chelsea's outfit was short, she claimed she was trying to address the issue respectfully.

Soon after, Chelsea countered that if Mary truly wanted to be respectful, she wouldn't have brought it up in front of two men, and she wasn't willing to change her outfit for Mary.

Does Chelsea Lazkhani have a stylist?

Although certain cast members benefit from the expertise of professional stylists, Chelsea Lazkani revealed that she does not have one. In a TikTok video she shared, Chelsea echoed this sentiment, affirming that she also does not utilize a stylist.

“In the real world, you know, a whole day I’m probably just going to throw on a hoodie and show the house,” she shared in the TikTok video. This candid admission highlights the contrast between their on-screen personas and their real-life preferences, illustrating that the glamorous image portrayed on television does not always reflect their everyday realities.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is streaming now on Netflix.