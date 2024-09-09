Are Chrishell Stause and Bre Tiesi still friends? 'Selling Sunset' star gives 'painful' update after 'eye-opening' drama

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause has picked her side in Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani's explosive feud

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agent Chrishell Stause has maintained close friendships with both Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani. However, she now finds herself caught in the middle of a rift between the two. Bre revealed Chelsea Lazkani's husband, Jeff Lazkani's affair on camera, a move Chelsea described as strategic. Despite this, Chrishell Stause has remained supportive of both parties and has given Bre the benefit of the doubt.

However, Chrishell recently revealed during a Q&A session that she and Bre are no longer friends. When a fan inquired about her relationship with Bre, Chrishell admitted that discussing it is 'very painful.' The Netflix show star also shared that she has been involved in Chelsea's lawsuit but is restricted from sharing additional details. Additionally, in a recent interview with ET, Chrishell expressed uncertainty about Bre's intentions and stated that she would side with Chelsea in the ongoing drama. She also explained that she decided to cut ties with Bre after watching the latest season. She revealed that there were surprising elements she hadn’t noticed before, which were eye-opening for her.

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause recently revealed that she and Bre Tiesi are no longer friends (Snapchat/@chrishel777)

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause reflected on Bre Tiesi's friendship with her foe Nicole Young

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause had a heated feud with Nicole Young during Season 8 over a homophobic comment. Their rivalry intensified when Nicole accused Emma of having an affair with a married man. However, Chrishell's former friend Bre Tiesi has maintained a friendship with Nicole, which has impacted their relationship dynamic.

Chrishell's view of Bre shifted after she saw her friend Nicole discussing Emma's alleged affair. However, Chrishell later called Nicole a 'liar' and claimed that no one would trust her accusation ever her friend [Bre].

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause had a heated feud with Nicole Young during Season 8 (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Bre Tiesi lost her close friends amid her feud with Chelsea Lazkani

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Bre Tiesi and Emma Hernan were close friends before Bre exposed Chelsea Lazkani's husband, Jeff's affair on camera. Bre was accused of plotting Chelsea's betrayal, which led to the loss of several close friendships, including those with Chrishell Stause and Emma.

Emma was deeply disappointed with Bre and suggested that she could have addressed the matter with Chelsea privately, rather than bringing it up on camera. The Netflix show star announced that she had chosen to side with Chelsea and would no longer support Bre. However, Bre was deeply disappointed and upset over losing the trust of a close friend.

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi lost her friends after exposing Chelsea Lazkani's husband's affair on camera (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause tries to mend Bre Tiesi and Jason Oppenheim's commission drama

'Selling Sunset' Season 7 concluded with a drama exit of Bre Tiesi from The Oppenheim Group after confronting Jason Oppenheim about an unfair commission split. Bre engaged in a heated argument with Jason, expressing frustration over not receiving the same commission as some of her colleagues. The reality star defended her value to the company before ultimately leaving the office

The drama continued in the Season 8 premiere, with Chrishell Stause stepping in as a mediator. She urged Jason to negotiate with Bre and encouraged Bre to return to The Oppenheim Group. Chrishell later visited for a failed cold dip shower with Bre to convince her to return to the group. Her efforts appeared successful, as Jason eventually offered Bre a significant off-market listing.