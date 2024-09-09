‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 star Chelsea Lazkani forced off social media after sickening attacks

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chelsea Lazkani faced racism during Season 8 of the Netflix show

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani announced she’s stepping away from social media. She recently shared a story from Vas J Morgan that addressed the racism she faced on the Netflix show. Vas wrote, "My darling @chlesealazkani, your strength and resilience is something I've admired since I met you. Strength is often built from a place of pain and trauma, past experiences that have required us to build tolerance to behavior and treatment that no one should ever experience."

He added, "Black women have had to be strong since the day they were born. Statistically, black women are amongst the most likely to experience abuse at the workplace, the most likely to suffer domestic and physical abuse and the most likely to experience racism in general. Though they are the most beautiful queens to exist they are also ranked the least desired in dating on several major dating platforms." Vas continued, "To put it simply to be a black woman and not to be strong is impossible! So Chelsea though I admire your strength I want to tell you. You shouldn't have to be! You should be able to turn up to work knowing that you won't be attacked, knowing that the production company that are meant to protect you won't bring a known and very blatant racist on a show of which you are the only BLACK CAST MEMBER (Trust me I've been there) you deserve better." He concluded, "Your emotional intelligence and the love and compassion you have for others are qualities that those close to you have the privelege of experiencing daily. You are beautiful inside and out. I love you endlessly and I stand with you." Chelsea shared the story on her Instagram page, writing, "I love you. Taking a break from socials."

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani claims Bre Tiesi's 'racist' friend Amanda Lynn wants to 'ruin her'

Chelsea Lazkani has criticized her co-star Bre Tiesi, alleging that Bre's friend, newcomer Amanda Lynn, is 'racist' and claiming that Amanda was brought onto the show with a 'premeditated' intention to 'sabotage' her." Season 8 of the popular Netflix series has been mired in controversy following a TikTok video that appeared to reveal racist tweets from Amanda.

Chelsea, who initially shared the video, has heightened the controversy by dramatically alleging that Bre and Amanda conspired together with the intent to undermine her. "Bre brought her racist friend on the show to try to ruin me. Never met the Amanda girl a day in my life but her and Bre in her words wanted to 'take me down." I took the scene because it was already a storyline. It was all premeditated, I just handled it the best way I could," Chelsea claimed.

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani accuses Bre Tiesi of plotting the expose of husband Jeff Lazkani's affair

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Bre Tiesi expressed disappointment after her co-star Chelsea Lazkani accused her of orchestrating the revelation of Jeff Lazkani's affair. "I am taking zero f*****g responsibility for this. That’s not my fault. I didn't think she would just come out and say that s**t the way she did," Bre shared.

When Chelsea asked Bre, "Who set up the scene?" she replied, "I did the bigger thing. I could have never said a f****g word, and I could have let it all just play out." Bre added, "She would have come on and said that anyway. I don't want to be the one f****g involved. I don't want to be the one that has to come out and tell her this s**t. This doesn't look good for me."

Are Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani divorced?

Chelsea Lazkani and her estranged spouse, Jeff Lazkani, are currently navigating the complexities of divorce proceedings. Chelsea and Jeff first met on the popular dating app Tinder in 2015. After a blossoming romance, the couple married two years later in a ceremony that celebrated their love and commitment. However, their relationship has since deteriorated.

In March 2024, Chelsea, a real estate agent, officially filed for divorce, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their separation. They share two young children: a three-year-old daughter named Melia and a five-year-old son named Maddox. As they proceed with the divorce, they face the challenges of co-parenting and the uncertainties of their futures.

