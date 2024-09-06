What is the cost of Alanna Gold’s Pioneertown? 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie tears down movie set for her town

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Gold is the latest addition to the Oppenheim Group's team of agents

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 welcomed Alanna Gold, the latest addition to the Oppenheim Group's team of agents. In addition to being a beautiful model and a successful real estate agent, she is also the proud owner of a town. That's right, you read that correctly. Alanna and her husband, Adam Gold, a hospitality entrepreneur, are the delighted owners of Pioneertown, a desert town that holds special memories for them, including one of their first dates and their wedding.

In Episode 5 of the Netflix show, real estate agents talked about visiting Alanna Gold's Western-themed desert retreat. The 'Selling Sunset' newbie brought several girls to visit her town, which was quite remarkable. She tore down a movie set in order to build the desert town. Although the specific price of Pioneertown is unclear, one acre of land there is listed for $228,000. Let us share an interesting fact, Pioneertown was sold for $80,400 in the year 1954.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold is also a model (Instagram/@thealannagold/)

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim proposes a $2.2m offer to Alanna Gold for Pioneertown

Even though Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim possess considerable expertise in the real estate market, they found themselves uncertain about the actual costs associated with purchasing an entire town. This uncertainty became evident during Episode 2 of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, where Jason ventured an estimate regarding the value of Pioneertown, suggesting that it might be worth a "couple million dollars." He even went so far as to express his interest in buying the town from Alanna, highlighting their willingness to explore unconventional real estate opportunities despite their lack of specific knowledge in this area.

Jason leaned forward, an inquisitive look on his face, and posed a rather intriguing question: “If I were to buy your town from you today, how much would I have to pay,” Alanna, taken aback by the unusual proposition, responded with a firm shake of her head, saying, “No, you guys don’t get to know that.” Undeterred by her refusal to disclose a price, Jason quickly recalibrated his approach and decided to make a bold offer, throwing out the figure of $2.2 million right then and there. However, Alanna, with a look of utter disbelief, promptly rejected the offer. And honestly, we can understand why she did. Just to put things into perspective, a modest two-bedroom property located just outside the town is currently listed on the market for a staggering $4.2 million. Clearly, Alanna knows the true worth of her town and isn’t willing to settle for anything less than its real value.

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim proposes a $2.2m offer to Alanna Gold for Pioneertown (@netflix)

Where is 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Alanna Gold's Pioneertown located?

Pioneertown, situated only 20 minutes from Joshua Tree, was founded in 1946 as a film set for Westerns featuring stars like Gene Autry and Buffalo Bill. Visitors can enjoy camping there at rates starting from $35 per night.

From late spring to early fall, guests can also experience Wild West reenactments every weekend. For a more upscale experience in Pioneertown, consider reserving Alanna's Cosmic Ranch through Airbnb. "Pioneertown is my home away from home. It gets us out of the city and gives me a little bit of my country life," Alanna shared.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Alanna Gold's Pioneertown is 20 minutes away from Joshua Tree (Instagram/@thealannagold)

