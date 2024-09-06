Did Bre Tiesi ruin Chelsea Lazkani's marriage on camera? 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star's exposé backfires

Mistrust between 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 stars Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani divide their close friends

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agent Bre Tiesi tried to be a good friend to Chelsea Lazkani and wanted to support her as a woman. Bre revealed to Chelsea that her friend spotted Jeff Lazkani, making out with a much younger woman. Chelsea broke down in tears and appreciated Bre for bringing the truth to her but she later started doubting her motives.

Chelsea accused Bre of orchestrating the drama and claimed that she could have informed her about Jeff's affair off-camera. She claimed, "It just seems a little bit too perfect, unfortunately. It's a very strange situation to be in." However, Bre maintained that her friend reached out to her when the camera was on and claimed she had hot tea.

Bre also claimed that she never wanted to sabotage Chelsea's reputation and that she would have never agreed to film if she had an idea about the affair. The reality star was seemingly just trying to be a good friend but it backfired. Bre notably lost her newly formed friendship with Chelsea along with her old friends, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause's trust.

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi lost her friends after exposing Chelsea Lazkani's husband's affair on camera (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi left hurt with Chelsea Lazkani's 'orchestrating' claims

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Bre Tiesi was left hurt and disappointed after Chelsea Lazkani accused her of plotting the expose of Jeff Lazkani's affair. She defended herself and claimed, "I am taking zero f*****g responsibility for this. That’s not my fault. I didn't think she would just come out and say that s**t the way she did."

However, when Chelsea asked Bre, "Who set up the scene?" she responded, "I did the bigger thing. I could have never said a f****g word, and I could have let it all just play out." Bre explained, "She would have come on and said that anyway." The real estate agent added, "I don't want to be the one f****g involved. I don't want to be the one that has to come out and tell her this s**t. This doesn't look good for me."

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi left hurt with Chelsea Lazkani's 'orchestrating' claims (@netflix)

Is 'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani responsible for her marital woes?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chelsea Lazkani was a bit responsible for the decline of her marriage, at least according to Bre Tiesi. The Netflix show star claimed that Chelsea was using her as a scapegoat because she already had issues in her marriage which she was ignoring for a while.

In a conversation with Amanda Lynn, Bre claimed about Chelsea, "She was out 24/7, so she wouldn't know if he was out. I think that is what it was." The reality star added, "I think she had a whole new life, she was on the show. He didn't like that and he went and did his thing. If you aren't paying attention to your man, you won't know what is going on."

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chelsea Lazkani accused of sabotaging her marriage (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is now available to stream on Netflix