Who is Sammie? 'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith's stylist's 'homophobic' comment strains friendship with Chrishell Stause

Sammie M has been a stylist for 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Amanza Smith for more than a year

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Amanza Smith recently celebrated her 47th birthday and invited all her close friends including, Chrishell Stause. However, Chrishell rejected the offer and claimed that she didn't want to be in the same room as her stylist, Sammie M, who made homophobic comments about the real estate agent.

Sammie is an experienced and skilled LA-based stylist and has worked with some of the biggest editorial, fashion, and celebrity brands and personalities. Sammie's notable works have been flaunted by Netflix stars, Jason Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, and Amanza. During Episode 3 of the Netflix show, Amanza defended Sammie when Chrishell brought up the conversation about his derogatory comment. Chrishell revealed that Sammie referred to her as a "fake lesbian" and also suggested she's just a "green card" for her spouse, G Flip, who is from Australia. Amanza didn't agree with Chrishell and claimed that he would be at the party because he was volunteering for free. Chrishell was disappointed with Amanza's response and it seemed like the stylist had put a strain on their friendship.

Sammie M is Amanza Smith's stylist (Instagram/@sammiethestylist)

Did Chrishell Stause attend Amanza Smith's 47th birthday?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Chrishell Stause notably attended Amanza Smith's 47th birthday taking a step to repair their sabotaged friendship. Chrishell explained in the confessional that Amanza informed her that stylist Sammie M wasn't attending her birthday party.

Chrishell was thrilled with Sammie's last-minute cancelation and shared, "It does feel like she's making a stand for our friendship and I can't wait to celebrate her birthday." The real estate agent further shared, "Fighting with Amanza felt like fighting with my sister." The tension between Chrishell and Amanza was really stressful as the duo had always been available for each other at their worst.

Chrishell Stause attended Amanza Smith's 47th birthday (@netflix)

Chrishell Stause takes a dig at Nicole Young's homophobic comment

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agent Chrishell Stause has recently social media hate since she came out and married her partner, G Flip. However, Chrishell's co-star also engaged with her haters who were viciously attacking her for being part of the LGBTQ+ community. Nicole and Chrishell have been fighting over homophobic comments since Season 7 and the latter recently didn't miss a chance to take a dig.

Chrishell appreciated her co-stars for their support in a text and said, "Coming out on this show was obviously maybe the most stressful thing ever," adding, "and dealing with so many relentless homophobes for years and having to deal with someone you cast on the show spreading hate about you."

Chrishell Stause takes a dig at Nicole Young's homophobic comment (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is now available to stream on Netflix