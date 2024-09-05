'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald opens up about past tragedy and horror in upcoming memoir

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald's memoir details her journey overcoming a traumatic sexual assault and teenage pregnancy

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald has recently opened up about a harrowing experience from her past that continues to haunt her. The Netflix star detailed her past in her upcoming memoir, 'Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice', which is set to be released on Tuesday, September 24.

Mary's memoir addresses her experiences overcoming a horrifying sexual assault, teenage pregnancy, and recent struggles with fertility issues. While promoting her book, the real estate agent revealed to US Weekly that she was drugged and raped after moving to Los Angeles by someone she referred to as 'Joe' in the book. Mary admitted, "I still am affected by it. It's something that will probably never 100 percent go away." Mary added, "I would just cry and [say], 'Why does it have to be this hard?' But I just wouldn't give up. I wanted to give other people hope."

Mary Fitzgerald calls reliving her painful past the 'hardest part'

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald continues to feel traumatized by her past sexual assault. Despite her husband Romain Bonnet being 'so loving and understanding,' she still finds herself flinching at his touch even after six years of marriage.

Mary revealed to the outlet, "I don't know if that will ever change, but I think I'm dealing with it very well by sharing the story." The real estate agent shared the worst part of everything and said, "The hardest part was that I blocked a lot of it out [for] survival, so I had to go back, actually relive it, talk about it and try to remember how I felt."

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald details her teenage pregnancy

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald, who welcomed her son Austin Babbitt as a teenager, opened up about the challenges of being a teen mom in her memoir. She reveals that she became pregnant at 15 and was subsequently 'shunned by people' in her Indiana hometown.

The Netflix show star shared, "Things happen for a reason. Every place I went, I was a baby with a baby, and I was judged. It was really hurtful [but] because of that, I’m able to deal with the criticism we get on the show." Mary added, "I didn’t know at the time that that was setting me up and thickening my skin."

'Selling Sunset' real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald broke down after her septic miscarriage

'Selling Sunset' real estate agents Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet exchanged vows in 2018 and have been trying to conceive since then. The reality star was over the moon when she discovered she was pregnant on-camera while filming season 7 of the Netflix show. Unfortunately, Mary suffered a septic miscarriage, which was also documented in that same season

Mary cried and told her friend Amanza Smith, "I just feel numb right now." She added, "I go from crying to just feeling numb." Mary explained that she and Romain went to a doctor's appointment for an ultrasound and discovered there was no heartbeat when she was about nine weeks pregnant. Following the septic miscarriage, the reality star had to undergo uterine surgery.