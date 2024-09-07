Is Emma Hernan dating a married man? 'Selling Sunet' erupts with vicious rumors

Nicole Young revealed to Mary Bonnet and Amanza Smith on 'Selling Sunset' that she had heard affair allegations about Emma Hernan from a 'source'

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Season 8 of Netflix's hit reality series 'Selling Sunset' is packed with drama and fierce accusations. One major point of contention is whether Emma Hernan is as innocent as she appears.

Nicole Young consistently creates waves by hinting at rumors of Emma potentially having an affair. In Episode 5, as they travel to Pioneertown, Nicole starts dropping hints about Emma that could severely damage her reputation and potentially affect someone else's family.

While initially keeping her comments cryptic, Nicole began to reveal more in the following episode. When newcomer Alanna Gold asked about her hints, Nicole described the topic as a "touchy subject."

She clarified that it was a private situation she had heard about on several occasions over the years, potentially impacting marriages and families. Nicole rejected Alanna's suggestion to speak directly with Emma to address the rumors and prevent them from spreading.

She informed Alanna that confronting these problems head-on hadn't always worked well in her previous encounters. Nicole shared more details in Episode 10! In a confessional, she claimed to have learned from a "reliable source" that Emma might have had a romantic relationship with a married man.

Nicole continued by pointing out the "hypocritical" aspect, noting that Emma is supporting Chelsea Lazkani, who discovered her husband's adultery earlier in the season while acting "so righteous about it." Nicole told the cameras, "There are certain situations where, you know, it's hard to keep a secret."

She added, "There are certain situations where, you know, it's hard to keep a secret. There's certain people you shouldn't be romantically involved with, particularly if certain people have, I don't know, certain jewelry on certain parts of their fingers. And you're not part of that union, probably shouldn't be involved with them."

In the Season 8 finale, Nicole and Bre Tiesi resumed their discussion about the allegations. Nicole pointed out that, given what she had heard, it was especially interesting that Emma made remarks about other people's marriages. "I wouldn't trust Emma with my husband," Nicole told the single mother, who then referred to her former best friend Emma as a "husband-snatcher."

Emma Hernan's 'Selling Sunset' co-stars blast production for blindsiding Netflix star with affair plot

Nicole's harsh remarks were met with a backlash from Chrishell Stause and Chelsea before the Season 8 premiere. They denounced Nicole for spreading what they called a "disgusting lie" about Emma. On Saturday, August 31, Chrishell expressed her outrage over the infidelity claims on her Instagram Story. The former real estate agent, now a reality TV personality, was so enraged that she joked about someone taking away her phone to prevent her from posting.

"Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??" Chrishell raged. "Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging." The former 'All My Children' cast member also included a poll with the responses "Yes!" and "HELL YES!!" in her post titled "Get Nicole Off My Screen Button." "I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again," Chrishell said, vowing not to collaborate with Nicole in the future. "I would rather be sued," she said.

She added, "Disclaimer when you watch: Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE." Additionally, Chrishell criticized the production, labeling them "disgusting" for deceiving Emma with this plot. She argued that instead of letting things unfold without Emma’s knowledge, they should have allowed her to defend herself with the facts.

Soon after, Chelsea got involved and referred to Nicole as a "diabolical piece of [tra**]" for spreading the Emma story. She then questioned the producers, asking, "Where is your moral ground and integrity?? Spreading lies for views is so damaging."

On Sunday, September 1, Chrishell, Chelsea, and Emma showed their support for one another on Instagram. "Love these girls so much!" Chrishell wrote alongside the three images of the group. "The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices." The caption for two adorable pictures Chelsea shared of herself and Emma read, "Protecting HER at all costs #NicoleIsTRASH." Emma posted a picture of herself with Chelsea and Chrishell and said, "My [heart]."

Emma Hernan 'extremely upset' with affair rumor getting blown out of proportion on 'Selling Sunset'

Mary Bonnet of 'Selling Sunset' was as surprised as the viewers when Nicole brought up the unsubstantiated allegations of Emma having an affair with a married man. When Nicole hinted at these allegations during Season 8, Mary told Us Weekly that she wanted no part of it. "Emma is a very sweet girl, and I feel bad for her being portrayed like that."

Mary told the outlet that she had "no idea" where the rumors originated, adding, "Emma explained it to me, but it was nothing like what Nicole said." "So I just feel really bad that she’s going to be put into that light. In my opinion, even if something like that happened, I don’t agree with it. But you don’t do that to the world — you don’t blast someone out like that," she added.

Mary insisted that she had no idea why Nicole was acting this way. "We didn’t know she was gonna do that. I don’t think any of us even thought anything about it. So I don’t know why it got brought up. I still don’t remember why it was brought up,” Mary told the outlet. “But it’s going to cause some problems for sure.”

Mary expressed her opinion that the rumors didn't reflect Emma's personality, stating, "She’s very picky with who she dates. So I can’t imagine it’s true." Emma has been "extremely upset," according to Mary, ever since she learned what was said about her on the show. “I feel bad. She doesn’t deserve to be called out like that,” Mary ended. “Especially the fact that it’s not true.”

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is available for streaming on Netflix.