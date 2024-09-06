Who is Alanna Whittaker Gold? 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie takes co-stars to her luxurious vacation rental

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold works with Oppenheim Group

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: Alanna Whittaker Gold is a new real estate agent of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8's the Oppenheim Group. She is also a model and has worked with some of the A-list companies including Tom Ford. However, Alanna has a luxurious rental property and she took her co-stars for a vacation. Alanna pursued a Bachelor of Science with a major in Health Science from Ontario Tech University.

According to her LinkedIn, she has also earned a certificate in Digital Marketing from Cornell University. Alanna kicked off her professional real estate agent career with Westside Estate Agency and later joined Oppenheim Group in 2023. Before entering the real estate world, Alanna worked with high-end brands as a model and was represented by a prominent Miami agency, CGM-Caroline Gleason Management.

Alanna is all set to make her official Netflix debut with 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. In the trailer, Alanna looked stunning in Western attire and visited her luxury vacation rental, Cosmic Ranch, along with her co-stars. Alanna's co-stars were notably left stunned after she revealed that she owns a rental and they enjoyed the cast trip.

(Instagram/@thealannagold/)

Is 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold married?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold has been married to her husband Adam Gold. The duo got engaged in January 2019 and exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Joshua Tree, California in July 2022. Alanna's husband Adam works in hospitality and events.

Alanna announced her wedding to Adam in an Instagram post and reflected, "It's hard to put into words how special this day was. We are filled with an overwhelming amount of love and gratitude as we step into this next chapter of our lives as husband and wife." The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

(Instagram/@thealannagold)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold enjoys Coachella Music Festival

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Alanna Whittaker Gold has recently attended the Coachella Music Festival and reflected on her experience on her social media. The Netflix show star shared a series of photos and videos in a cowgirl outfit as she enjoyed the event with her friends.

She shared in the caption, "Excuse me, I think I’m lost. Which way to Stage Coach? 🤠 Left this past weekend tired, happy and grateful!! While things may have changed over the years, Coachella never fails to deliver those magical moments." Netflix's real estate agent added," As Jhene Aiko put it, "There's always a reason to smile." Words to live by ❤️."

(Instagram/@thealannagold)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 will be available to stream on Friday, September 6, 2024 on Netflix.