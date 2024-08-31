Who is Alanna Gold's husband? 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 agent tied the knot to her BFF in an intimate ceremony

2019 saw 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 agent Alanna Gold become engaged to hospitality and events expert Adam Gold

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: September 6 marks the return of 'Selling Sunset' for its eighth season, and this time around, model and luxury real estate agent Alanna Gold will be joining the ladies of the Oppenheim Group. Alanna joins the team after an intense seventh season that featured a lot of drama in the real estate world, including friendships falling apart and heated arguments.

Alanna is married and has been spending her life in Los Angeles with her best friend for life. Here's what we know about Alanna's partner, Adam Gold.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 agent Alanna God with husband Adam Gold (Instagram/@thealannagold)

When did 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 agent Alanna God get engaged?

Alanna and her current spouse, Adam, declared their engagement in January 2019. Alanna posted on Instagram, saying, "I know with you, it will be nothing short of an adventure. Best friends for life!"

"This ethereal angel came into my life and we have decided to continue this journey together - so excited to share," her husband added in an equally touching post.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 agent Alanna God with husband Adam Gold (Instagram/@thealannagold)

When did 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 agent Alanna God get married?

Alanna and Adam tied the knot in a small-scale wedding in Joshua Tree, California, in July 2022.

She wrote on Instagram after giving it some thought, saying, "It’s hard to put into words how special this day was. We are filled with an overwhelming amount of love and gratitude as we step into this next chapter of our lives as husband and wife."

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 agent Alanna God with husband Adam Gold (Instagram/@thealannagold)

What does 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 agent Alanna God's husband do for work?

According to his Instagram, Adam works in events and hospitality.

As per LinkedIn, Adam started working with Macerich as a development manager after earning his bachelor's degree in urban planning and real estate development from the University of Southern California. Afterwards, he worked as the project manager at Landmark Retail Group for over three years.

Adam worked at Red Bull for more than 8 years, taking on several projects throughout that period. He started working as a Director of Business Development at Levy Restaurants in 2018.

Adam began working with Woodridge Capital as a marketing, branding, and partnership advisor in 2019. Adam is employed at Living Room as the Managing Director at the moment.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 agent Alanna God's husband Adam Gold works in hospitality (Instagram/@thealannagold)

Catch Alanna and Adam Gold's married life blossom when 'Selling Sunset' drops its Season 8 on Netflix on September 6