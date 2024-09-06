What is the highest 'Selling Sunset' listing ever? Netflix star Jason Oppenheim fails to close 'overpriced' deal

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim hopes to create history in Season 8 with highest listing

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' has offered tours of some of the luxurious and extravagant Hollywood mansions featuring from a 12-car garage to an expansive pool. The Oppenheim Group managed to sell some of the multimillion-dollar residences including the $ 9.15 million North Doheny Drive property. However, the most expensive listing featured on the show was North Beverly Hills Drive, Los Angeles which Jason Oppenheim and his team failed to close the deal. The cost of the property was $75 million and was featured in Season 2 of the Netflix show. The O Group agent Davina Potratz took the challenge and tried to convince Jason to allow the listing.

However, Jason insisted that the property was over-priced and suggested Davina bring the price down to $60 million. After a lot of back and forth, Davina bagged the listing with the condition that it had to be sold in only 3 months. Sadly, she failed to sell the property with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a guesthouse. Developed by Sen Properties, The Beverly Hills mansion sprawled over an acre and boosted with a movie theatre, a gym, and one of the most stunning resort-like pools in Beverly Hills. Davina earned the chance to sell the mansion in season 5 but failed once again.

Did 'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim's team sell the Carbon Beach Terrace listing?

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim's real estate firm's agent Vanessa Villela made her Netflix debut in Season 4 and instantly bagged a huge listing. She was assigned to close the deal of the $49.99 million Carbon Beach property in Malibu.

Vanessa was expected to earn a $1.5 million commission after closing the deal which was huge for the newbie to kick-start her career in luxury real estate. Unfortunately, she failed to sell the property. However, the Carbon Beach Terrace was recently sold for $32,000,000.

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim bags huge listing in Season 8

'Selling Sunset' real estate king Jason Oppenheim earned a huge listing in Season 8. In the trailer, he told his leading team, "I have a huge listing, one of the most expensive houses in the world." The biggest listing that Jason has closed was a newly-built Hollywood Hills home originally priced at $40 million in Season 3. Jason announced that the Hillside Drive home had been sold for $35.5 million to a group of influencers and entrepreneurs who own a fitness company.

The listing became the most expensive and luxurious listing the Oppenheim Group has ever closed on. However, the Season 8 agents tried to move forward and have new beginnings in their personal and professional life which seemed to face a setback with the downfall in the market. Chrishell explained that things are not the same in the LA real estate market with Brett Oppenheim revealing, "The market is s**t right now."

