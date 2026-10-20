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NBC’s ‘Line of Fire’ Episode 5 finally introduces ‘Teen Wolf’ star Tyler Posey in pivotal role

‘Line of Fire’ introduces Tyler Posey as Russ’s former Marine buddy as the hunt for the real shooter intensifies
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO
A still of Brandon in 'Line of Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC)
A still of Brandon in 'Line of Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC)

'Line of Fire' is back with another interesting Episode 5, titled 'Cul-de-sac', which focuses on Russ Hollingsworth's (Taylor Bloom) past in the Marines. The show welcomes Tyler Posey as Brandon Hayes. Posey is best known for playing Scott McCall in 'Teen Wolf.' Brandon and Russ served together and clearly share a deep bond. Russ tries to appear put together for Brandon, leading fans to speculate that the pair had romantic feelings for each other. Micah Hollingsworth (Tommy O'Brien) also notices something different about Russ. Brandon enters the picture when Russ and Micah are looking into the shooter's identity who tried to assassinate President Barnes (Sam Wasterson). Russ calls Brandon, who now works for the NSA, for help in the case.

A still of Brandon from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

Essentially, Mike Hollingsworth (Peter Krause) has been adamant for years that the man who went down during the assassination was never the real assailant. The real shooter escaped. The mistake haunts him so much that he refuses to celebrate his bravery and also wants to resign from the Secret Service. To stop their father from making any rash decisions, Micah and Russ set out to prove that their father was wrong. But their investigation proves that Mike was actually right. The coroner's report makes the duo see the results of a panel that was never run, which clearly indicated that the man who went down should have been able to fire the gun, something he didn't.

A still of Micah, Russ, and Brandon from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC)

To correct the wrongs of the past, Russ approaches Brandon for the NSA's surveillance files of that day. From the files, they identify the real shooter. The only problem is the suspect is set to arrive at the upcoming luncheon with Barnes, suggesting that another assassination attempt may be in the works. During an interview with TV Insider, Posey didn't hint at any romantic entanglement between his character and Russ, but rather a significant history. He added that the show will explore both the pair's current and past dynamics.

A still of Mike from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Spencer Pazer)

"When you have a really great friend, and it’s been some time that you haven’t seen them, you want to impress them. You want to make sure that it’s the best interaction that it could be. So there are anxieties behind it, I think for the both of them. But Brandon’s so easygoing and he’s really good at reading people; I think he could probably sense that maybe Russell’s a little bit wound up and tries to diffuse the situation as much as possible and just show his loyalty, essentially," Posey shared about the pair's first meeting. Elsewhere in the episode, it is revealed that Jack's (Charlie Barnett) killing is connected to a string of attacks on government agents. Jane Hollingsworth (Hope Davis) ends her renewed relationship with Mike over what happened with Jack. To find out what happens next with the Hollingsworths, tune in to Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC.


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