Derek Hough hints a beloved host could return for ‘DWTS’ Season 34 — and fans are over the moon (us included)

‘Dancing With the Stars’ is preparing to waltz into its 20th anniversary season. And fans are already whispering about a possible reunion that could send nostalgia levels through the roof. The buzz began when judge Derek Hough dropped a major hint on Instagram. It suggested that beloved former host Tom Bergeron might once again step into the ballroom spotlight, at least for one night. The speculation began after an entertainment outlet reported that Bergeron had expressed interest in making a brief return to the series. Bergeron, who steered ‘DWTS’ from its premiere in 2005 through 2020, is widely credited with shaping the show’s warm, witty, and celebratory tone.

His departure, alongside co-host Erin Andrews, left an enormous void in the ballroom. According to The US Sun, on Instagram, one devoted fan commented that they had stopped watching after Bergeron left, but would happily tune back in if he ever returned. That’s when Derek chimed in with a teasing reply: “You’ll be very happy this season, especially later on ;)” The comment immediately lit up discussion threads across social media. Fans dissected his words, debating whether it was a genuine clue or a playful red herring. If true, the timing couldn’t be better. Season 20 marks two decades of glittery costumes, high-stakes competition, and emotional journeys. Producers are expected to pull out all the stops to celebrate the milestone.

And bringing back Bergeron, even temporarily, would be one of the most fitting tributes to the show’s history. Bergeron’s initial departure in 2020 shocked both contestants and viewers. The decision followed a reported disagreement with producers over controversial casting choices, most notably the inclusion of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during Season 28. Bergeron had been outspoken about wanting to keep politics out of the ballroom, and insiders suggest the tension contributed to his exit. Fans were further dismayed when Erin Andrews, who had co-hosted with Bergeron for six years, was also dismissed. In the years since, ‘DWTS’ has struggled to replicate the same chemistry at the hosting podium.

Tyra Banks was brought in for seasons 29 and 30, but her bold fashion choices and frequent on-air gaffes quickly drew criticism. She misread results cards, stumbled over contestants’ names, and created awkward live TV moments that made headlines for all the wrong reasons. By season 31, Alfonso Ribeiro joined as co-host in an attempt to steady the ship, and while the pairing added energy, it still didn’t fully win back Bergeron loyalists. Eventually, Tyra stepped aside, and the show brought in Julianne Hough to co-host with Ribeiro. She is Derek’s sister, a fan-favorite dancer and former judge. That duo has been received far more warmly, but for many viewers, Bergeron remains the true face of the franchise.

Since leaving ‘DWTS,’ Bergeron has kept busy but deliberately distanced himself from the show. In a 2024 interview with E! News, he admitted that he was “happy” no longer serving as host. Still, he didn’t entirely close the door on returning in some capacity, which makes Derek’s comment all the more intriguing. Derek’s teasing remark may suggest that Bergeron could appear in a one-night hosting role or perhaps as part of a celebratory reunion special. Given that the 20th anniversary is such a milestone, producers are likely considering cameos from familiar faces who helped define the show. For now, nothing has been officially confirmed. But Derek’s words have rekindled excitement among viewers who drifted away after Bergeron’s exit.