'DWTS' host Alfonso Ribeiro suffers injuries in on-set accident

'DWTS' host Alfonso Ribeiro suffered a pretty nasty injury

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing with the Stars' host Alfonso Ribeiro has recently suffered an ankle injury while filming the ABC show. According to TMZ, he suffered minor injuries but he would not be able to dance for a while. However, he would definitely return to the production to host the show.

A source told the outlet that Alfonso injured his ankle while filming a holiday special dance performance at the Florida Disney theme park. Unfortunately, he stepped on a trolley rail, twisting his ankle in the process. The ABC show host was spotted leaning on his cohost Julianne Hough for support, visibly hesitant to put any weight on the injured ankle.

The production team realized the urgency and rushed over with a chair, offering him a seat right there on the street. After the injury, Alfonso was carefully assisted into a wheelchair, and the audience supported him with a heartfelt round of applause. Despite the injury, he has reportedly planned to film the 500th episode of the ABC show, scheduled to premiere on Christmas.

'DWTS' host Alfonso Ribeiro got injured while filming the ABC show (Instagram/@therealalfonsoribeiro)

Alfonso Ribeiro teases 'DWTS' 500th episode

'DWTS' is all set to celebrate its 500th episode and host Alfonso Ribeiro is thrilled with the special. He took to his social media and teased the upcoming episode. He wrote along with his and co-host Julianne Hough's photo, "We're back on Tuesday with our #DWTS500th Episode!."

He explained that each of the remaining six couples will perform twice. The first performance would be to a song from an iconic routine they’ve chosen from a past season, and the second one would be an Instant Dance Challenge where they won't know their dance style or song until approximately five minutes before they perform it live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Alfonso Ribeiro injured his head at a baseball game

It seems like 2024 has not been a great year for Alfonso Ribeiro as he faced injuries twice. Just ahead of the premiere of 'DWTS', Alfonso injured his head during his son's baseball game. During his previous appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Alfonso shared the details of his injuries.

He revealed that a ball struck him on the back of his head when he was enjoying the game. He explained that he was standing off to the side while putting someone's number in the phone when the ball to the back of his head. He sadly got concussed, He further revealed that the hit left him "down" on the ground, and out of action for three days.

'DWTS' host Alfonso Ribeiro suffered a head injury (Instagram/@therealalfonsoribeiro)

'DWTS' host Alfonso Ribeiro lost massive weight

'DWTS' host Alfonso Ribeiro has notably lost 20 lbs and made his new look debut during the premiere of Season 33. The ABC show host has made a commitment to his health for the past few years and also changed his diet. His wife, Angela Unkrich, helped a lot during his weight loss journey.

Alfonso recently reflected on his weight loss and shared, "I've lost 20 pounds, so now I'm like, 'Oh, I think I might look a little better when they ask me to do some of the little dances in the opening numbers.'" The ABC show host further noted that he feels ready to rock and teased that Season 33 will be "a tight season and we are gonna have some fun. It's gonna be great and the dancing will be better than ever."