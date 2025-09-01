‘DWTS’ pro explains why she’s skipping Season 34 — and her reason will totally resonate with you

After the rumor mill went wild, Lindsay Arnold confirms she’s not returning for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars' recently garnered major attention when Judge Carrie Ann Inaba seemingly confirmed the pro lineup for Season 34. However, Inaba later removed the post, sparking curiosity among fans. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, a longtime dance pro is not returning to the show. The winner of Season 25 also revealed the reason behind her disappearance, and we totally understand her explanation.

Still of Lindsay Arnold from Instagram (Image Source: Instagram | @lindsarnold)

The pro in discussion is Lindsay Arnold, who was last seen in 'DWTS' Season 30 in 2021, and recently confirmed that she won't be returning for Season 34, as per Parade. On Saturday, August 30, she addressed the speculation in a TikTok video, saying, "Well, it is officially that time of the year that we are talking about Dancing With The Stars again, which is so exciting," Arnold began and added, "Rumors are swirling and as always, I'm getting a lot of questions on whether or not I will be doing Dancing With The Stars this season."

Arnold then confirmed she won't be returning for the upcoming season, saying, "Answer is, no, I will not be doing Dancing with the Stars this next season." She then continued, "My reasons for that haven't really changed. In fact, if anything, my reasons for not doing the show feel even more relevant than they did in the past." Arnold, who shares two daughters, Sage, 4, and June, 2, with her husband, Samuel Cusick, explained that it's currently "better" for her to be at home with her family. Still, she said she's excited to watch the season and cheer on her younger sister, Rylee Arnold, who is also a professional dancer on the show.

The former 'DWTS' pro also addressed rumors about the casting process, making it clear she was never officially asked to return. saying, "I do want to kind of like clear up a couple things with this whole process. First of all, I am not being asked to come back." Arnold then explained, "The producers are not reaching out to me, and I'm turning them down, saying, 'No, I don't want to do it.' Like, none of that has happened since the season that I stepped away from the show."

She further added, "Never once have the producers, like, been like, 'Oh, please come back,' or asked me to come back. If I wanted to come back at this point, I would definitely need to express that desire to the producers of the show. Arnold then explained, "And then it still wouldn't even be guaranteed; it would be something where they would decide if they have a spot for me or not."

Notably, the full 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 cast won't be revealed until Wednesday, September 3, but ABC has already confirmed four celebrities, including Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, and Jennifer Affleck, as per TV Insider. As for the pros, the lineup shifts each season. The only confirmed pro so far is Jan Ravnik, a rookie who previously danced on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Regulars like Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson, and Pasha Pashkov have all been staples in recent seasons. Witney Carson returned in Season 33 after a break, Rylee Arnold has quickly become a fan favorite, and Ezra Sosa made his pro debut last season.