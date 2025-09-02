Tom Bergeron spills the tea on wild ‘DWTS’ cast parties — and how one night almost got him on TMZ

From hookups to hangovers, Tom Bergeron reflects on his time at ‘DWTS,’ sharing wild behind-the-scenes stories of cast parties

For nearly a decade and a half, Tom Bergeron was the face of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ With his trademark wit and calm delivery, the Emmy-winning host balanced live TV chaos with charm. He guided celebrities and professional dancers through glitter-filled routines, emotional eliminations, and jaw-dropping finales. But what viewers didn’t always see was what happened when the lights dimmed and the cameras stopped rolling. In a recent sit-down with TV Insider, Bergeron opened up about life beyond the ballroom. He shared surprising memories of the show’s heyday, from legendary after-parties to unexpected friendships and even the behind-the-scenes drama that ultimately led to his controversial departure.

According to Bergeron, he made it his mission to bring the entire production family together off-set. He would host elaborate parties designed to break down the barriers between departments. Choreographers mingled with lighting techs, dancers with producers, and hair stylists with camera operators. “At the heyday of the show, [I wanted] the different departments to mingle,” he recalled. “The benefit was that, post-party, I’d hear stories of hangovers and hookups.” While those parties bonded the cast and crew, they also occasionally caught Bergeron himself in the spotlight. He admitted there was one evening when he went a little too far with the celebrations.

Walking down a staircase with a staffer, Bergeron suddenly realized paparazzi had gathered at the bottom. “The paparazzi were at the bottom of the stairs. And thankfully, whoever the coworker was, tripped and fell down the stairs,” he said with a laugh. “All the cameras turned to him. I think it ended up on TMZ. I got off easy.” Though the parties were fun, Bergeron stressed that some of his warmest memories came from his interactions with contestants. He admitted that some celebrities he initially underestimated became personal highlights. One example was Jerry Springer, who joined the show in Season 3. "There were pleasant surprises, like Jerry Springer, who turned out to be the sweetest — he did the show to learn how to waltz for his daughter’s wedding," Bergeron shared.

Another standout was Florence Henderson, best known as Carol Brady on 'The Brady Bunch.' The two developed a friendship that lasted beyond her time on the series. “After she competed, she’d come back and we’d go drinking. Boy, did she have stories,” Bergeron remembered. Bergeron’s sudden exit in 2020 after 28 seasons shocked fans. At the time, he was vocal about clashing with producers, particularly over the casting of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Bergeron made it clear his objections weren’t about politics but about what he believed 'DWTS' represented. “It’s not about my political beliefs. It’s about what is this show at its best,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. Despite the rocky ending, Bergeron now speaks about his time on the show with gratitude.

When asked about his successor, Alfonso Ribeiro, Bergeron didn’t hesitate to offer his full support. He revealed he had long believed Ribeiro was the perfect choice for a family-oriented show. “I’m a big Alfonso advocate,” Bergeron said. “When I decided to leave ‘America’s Funniest Videos,’ I [told] ABC, ‘This is the guy who should follow me.’ He had just come off the [‘DWTS’] win. He’s the perfect family-friendly host. We’ve stayed good friends,” he revealed. Of course, fans still wonder whether Bergeron might one day return for a special appearance or reunion episode. While Bergeron didn’t slam the door shut, he leaned into humor when pressed on the subject. “I’m going full Ringo: peace and love. I have great fondness for the impact that ‘DWTS’ had on my career and the friendships that resulted,” he quipped.