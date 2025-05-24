‘DWTS’ judge Derek Hough shows a vulnerable side fans haven’t seen before, and it's truly touching

Derek Hough turned 40! ‘DWTS’ judge shared a rare glimpse into his personal life – and fans are loving it

'Dancing With The Stars' judge Derek Hough allows fans to see beneath the surface! The four-time Emmy winner recently celebrated his 40th birthday on May 17, and he didn't forget to count all his blessings on his special day. Hough shared a heartwarming video on Instagram with his 3.5 million followers, featuring a collection of adorable photos from throughout his life. The video included a throwback to baby Hough in a little suit, a cute shot of him with missing front teeth, and a picture of toddler Hough sporting perfectly combed hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

The six-time 'DWTS' champion began the caption by writing, "Hey everyone! Turning 40 today has me in my feels, reflecting on life. I often record music just for a creative outlet, not necessarily to share. But today, I felt like sharing something. These songs from @switchfoot hit me hard 20 years ago, and even more so now as they encourage some uncomfortable questions. “This is your life, are you who you want to be?” Simple but profound."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

In the caption, Hough also shared with his fans that he creates music and has "so many songs chilling in my files unfinished and unpolished. Maybe someday I’ll share them as raw little expressions." While reflecting on his journey, Hough quipped, "Haha, Today, I wanted to be a bit vulnerable and share a snippet with you. I’m so grateful for where I am today, with so much more to improve upon, but so much to be grateful for. Surrounded by love, doing what I love, and sharing it with you all. Thank you for everything." Hough concluded the post by sharing some poignant lyrics that read, “Maybe redemption has stories to tell/ Maybe forgiveness is right where you fell/Where can you run to escape from yourself/ Where you gonna go/ Salvation is here.”

During a panel discussion at an Emmy consideration event, Hough shared how 'Dancing With The Stars' transformed his life for the better. “For me, having a platform and having a stage like Dancing with the Stars that is elevating dance to new heights over this past, almost, 20 years. I honestly was bullied as a kid going to school for being a dancer. I was picked on," Hough shared at that time, as per People magazine.

The former 'World of Dance' judge further added, "I can't tell you how much it means to me on some deeper level than just a compliment. It means a lot more because to see that little boy that grew up when dancing wasn't cool, and to see where it's now — it's looked at as artistic athletes. Dancers are artistic athletes. And that, for me, is just an amazing thing. So, I'm just thankful for this beautiful show that has elevated dance so much.”

For the unversed, let us share with you, Hough joined 'Dancing With The Stars' as a pro during season four, which premiered in 2007. Throughout his time on the ABC dance competition show as a pro dancer, Hough won the prestigious Mirroball trophy six times, which is a big accomplishment in itself. And now, Hough serves as a judge on the ABC dance competition alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli.