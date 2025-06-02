Julianne Hough reveals she nearly turned down ‘DWTS’, but we’re so glad she didn’t: ‘I wanted to be...’

Julianne Hough is returning as co-host for 'DWTS' Season 34, but did you know that she initially said no to hosting the show?

Julianne Hough is synonymous with 'DWTS', thanks to her longest association with the show. She first appeared as a pro dancer from Seasons 4 to 8. After winning two Mirrorball trophies, she stepped into the judge's role in seasons 19 to 21 and for seasons 23-24. Again, after a long hiatus of 7 seasons, she returned on the show, once again in a new role, joining as a co-host with Alfonso Ribeiro, replacing Tyra Banks in season 32, as reported by Deadline. She continues to be a co-host on the show, including in the upcoming season 34, which is scheduled to air in September 2025.

There is no denying that wearing multiple hats has made Hough one of the show’s most enduring and influential faces in the realm of reality TV. But no many know that the 34-year-old had almost given up this legacy years ago, chasing another dream. In a recent episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' Hough revealed that she said "No" to the show when the producers first approached her. Hough explained, "When I was 18? .. Yeah, because I was like, 'You know, I want to be a respected actress and singer. I don't want to be on a competition show, you know, dancing." Hough, who thought the competition would skew her image in the public, was undeterred, "I was like, you know, this is what I want to do. This is my path," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

Then, she confessed, "And then I was like, well, I guess it's kind of a good thing to be able to have that as my day job." Referring to the success of 'DWTS', Clarkson remarked, "And then it blew up!" To which Hough excitedly replied, "It was so wild. I mean, like overnight, I had just finished high school, basically, and then I got on the show, and then you know." Yes, we know, the rest is history. At the beginning of the show, Hough shared, "I came back as a judge, and that was one of the most fulfilling moments, and then, of course, to come back now as a host, it just really does seem full-circle."

Fortunately for her and her fans, she had made the best decision of her life. With only a little time left for the curtain to rise on season 34, fans can't wait to see Hough return on stage, A viewer expressed the excitement in the show's YouTube comment section, "I am so happy that she and Alfonso are taking over as host! I can start watching again!" Agreeing to the sentiment, another viewer wrote, "Congratulations, Julianne, you’re amazing and will be an amazing host."

Building more anticipation around the 'DWTS' next episode, a netizen said, "This season is going to be WAY better!!!! Was soooo OVER the 'other host”!!!" Praising Hough's ability to be versatile, a viewer gushed, "I wish Julianne never left Dancing with the Stars because she was my favorite pro dancer on the show, now she's 3 things on the show: a judge, a dancer now a host. Congratulations, girl, can't wait to see you."