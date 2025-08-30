‘DWTS’ season 34 buzz grows as a social media star drops cryptic hints about joining the ballroom

"You wanted to be on it!" shared a fan after speculating about a social media star's appearance on DWTS

With Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, and Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt having been confirmed as the stars for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, fans are eagerly waiting for the full contestant list. While the makers are keeping the names strictly under wraps, eagle-eyed fans are leaving no stone unturned to speculate about potential participants. Now, rumor mills are abuzz with the possibility of a social media star joining the lineup, all thanks to their cryptic hint, and honestly, we also think they are onto something.

A still of Julianne and Derek Hough from 'Dancing with the Stars' (Image Source: Disney | Eric McCandless)

The star in discussion is Trisha Paytas, who stirred buzz online after seemingly hinting at an appearance on 'DWTS' Season 34. The 37-year-old YouTuber, who is known for her bold personality and unpredictable career moves, just welcomed her third child, Aquaman, in July. Despite the milestone, she made it clear earlier this year that she isn't planning on stepping away from the spotlight for long, as per The Mirror US.

On Tuesday, August 26, she dropped another breadcrumb for her fans by posting a TikTok video where she shared a nacho mukbang with her husband, Moses Hacmon. While the clip itself didn't reveal much about her next career step, it was enough to get fans buzzing. Many flooded the comments section with theories, with one writing, "YOU'RE ON DANCING WITH THE STARS?!? CONGRATS?!?" while another added, "Trisha, if you're on dancing with the stars, please tell me now I can't take it, please." Another fan wrote, "Are you really doing DWTS?! Omg!! You wanted to be on it! That will be so amazing and give me a reason to watch again! Haven't watched since Charli and her mom were on!"

If Paytas officially signs on for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, she won't be the only influencer making waves on the ballroom floor. Social media star Earle has already been confirmed as part of the cast. Earle, who skyrocketed to fame on TikTok through her hugely popular 'Get Ready with Me' videos, was introduced as a Season 34 contestant during a live announcement on Good Morning America on Thursday, May 22, as per USA Today. In her interview with anchors Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan, the 23-year-old influencer revealed that joining 'DWTS' had been a lifelong dream. "I've always been a fan of Dancing with the Stars. I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma, and she'd always say, "Maybe one day you could be on there," she said.

With a background in competitive dance, Earle admitted the decision was an "easy yes," expressing her excitement to take on the challenge and honor the sentimental connection the show holds for her. Notably, Hilaria Baldwin is officially heading to the ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed that the mom of seven will compete on the upcoming 34th season of the dance competition. When asked about the speculation in a recent interview, Hilaria played coy.

Speaking to Extra TV, she admitted she's been amused by fans fueling the rumors, "I see it in my comments; there's been a lot of people manifesting. It's been a lot of fun manifesting, and let's continue to manifest." While a rep for ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and a rep for Hilaria could not be reached, her official casting confirms what fans have long hoped for.