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‘The Traitors’ gets major future update from Peacock after consecutive Emmy wins

‘The Traitors’ lands a major Peacock renewal after another strong Emmy wins, extending the competition’s future with Alan Cumming at the helm.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 36 MINUTES AGO
A still of Alan Cumming as the host of 'The Traitors' (Cover Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Euan Cherry)
A still of Alan Cumming as the host of 'The Traitors' (Cover Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Euan Cherry)

‘The Traitors’ has secured a long future at Peacock. The mystery reality competition has received a three-season renewal from the NBCUniversal streamer, extending the show through Season 8. The news arrives after another strong Emmy run for the series and host Alan Cumming. ‘The Traitors’ won Outstanding Reality Competition Program for the third consecutive year, while Cumming picked up his third straight Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. The new deal gives the series more seasons of its mystery-competition format, in which contestants are divided into Faithfuls and Traitors and compete for a cash prize. The show had already secured a Season 5 renewal, so the latest deal takes the series through Season 8. The decision comes as the reality competition continues to draw a large audience on Peacock. Season 4, which premiered in January, was up 72% over Season 3.

A still of contestants at the roundtable from 'The Traitors' Season 4 (Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Euan Cherry)
A still of contestants at the roundtable from 'The Traitors' Season 4 (Image Source: Peacock | Photo by Euan Cherry)

According to Deadline, ‘The Traitors’ is currently Peacock’s second-biggest title, behind ‘Love Island USA.’ Those figures provide context for the streamer’s decision to extend the series for several more seasons. ‘The Traitors’ received seven Emmy nominations and won Outstanding Reality Competition Program. After the ceremony, Cumming thanked the show’s audience and highlighted how viewers have connected with the series. “The audience is so amazing. It is so diverse, and it’s just incredible the way you all get together and watch the show together,” Cumming said. He also noted the irony of a series built around “treachery and betrayal” bringing people together.

Still of host Alan Cumming from 'The Traitors' Season 4
Still of host Alan Cumming from 'The Traitors' Season 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @thetraitorsus)

Cumming will continue as host as ‘The Traitors’ moves into its next season. His role extends beyond introducing the challenges and announcing the rules. His presence has become a central part of the show’s format. The executive producers include Cumming, Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, and Darrell Olsen. Season 5 is scheduled to arrive next year following the show’s earlier renewal. Peacock has not announced the full cast or premiere date. The show has also produced several memorable winners across its previous seasons. Cirie Fields won Season 1, while Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella shared the Season 2 prize. Season 3 ended with Boston Rob Mariano taking the money, adding another reality TV veteran to the show’s list of winners.

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