CBS’ ‘FBI’ and ‘CIA’ set to start their seasons with crossovers

Fan-favorite shows ‘FBI’ and ‘CIA’ will team up for a major crossover when they return for their next seasons in the fall.

'FBI' and 'CIA' are set to begin their next seasons in the coming fall. The latest information about the highly anticipated premieres confirms that both shows will feature a crossover. According to TV Line, FBI's Stuart Scola (John Boyd) will appear in the Season 2 opener of 'CIA,' while Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan) from 'CIA' will feature in the 'FBI' opener. CIA is a spin-off of FBI and operates in the same fictional version of New York City. Dick Wolf produces both of them. Also, 'CIA's Season 1 kicked off with a crossover featuring Jeremy Sisto (Jubal Valentine) from FBI. Throughout 'CIA's freshman season, multiple characters from 'FBI' paid a visit.

A still of Stuart from 'FBI' — (Image Source: CBS)

The team has also released official descriptions of the premieres, shedding more light on crossovers. The 'CIA' opener, named 'The Deep,' will deal with the arrival of a cartel fixer in New York City. While pursuing the miscreant, the team will come across a DEA Agent's dead body. "After it becomes clear the case is not what it seems, the team must work quickly to prevent additional murders. Meanwhile, Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) makes a shocking discovery when he returns to work after the death of his father, and the team enlists the help of the FBI's Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd)," the episode's synopsis reads.

Still of Bill from 'CIA' (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)

The installment will apparently begin with Bill and Stuart enjoying a friendly boxing match. Both of them are good friends, adding another connection between the two shows. "Later on in the episode when we need to hit a DEA target house, it's a great moment of CIA fusion cell/FBI collaboration where Bill calls his buddy Scola," explained showrunner and executive producer Mike Weiss. "They put together a SWAT team, and Bill and Scola go in shoulder-to-shoulder to this dangerous target, so we get to see Scola in bro-mode as well as in tactical mode." This will be the first time Stuart will feature in the spin-off.

Still of Colin and Bill in 'CIA' (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)

Gehlfuss shares that his character will show significant change in the premiere episode. He will rejoin the force following a bereavement leave due to his father's death. The FBI special agent will apparently receive another shocking piece of news right at the episode's end. "We see Bill in a totally different and new light. By the end of the episode, there's a bombshell that's dropped that shakes Bill up quite a bit as far as, 'Who the hell is he?'" the actor stated.

A still of Nikki from 'CIA' — (Image Source: CBS)

In 'FBI,' the team is dealing with the murder cases of a young traveler and a top-secret project's government employee. The episode is titled 'Rendition,' and its synopsis reads, "Maggie struggles to bond with her new partner Isaiah Green ("Chicago Med" actor Roland Buck III), OA adjusts to a new role, and the CIA's Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan) lends a helping hand on the case."

A still from 'FBI' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @fbicbs)

Weiss believes Nikki is the perfect addition to the episode, as the team is looking for an assailant with an international, intelligence, or terror background. He also hints that it will not be the only time Nikki appears in this season. "Why not go and talk to an expert, Nikki Reynard, who has been chasing and tracking and dealing with these guys for her entire career overseas?" Weiss explained. "We call on Nikki a couple of times in the season to come in and lend her expertise when there's something weird or exotic or global going on in a part of the FBI investigation." This will be Nikki's second appearance in the show after Season 8's '3 Up, 3 Down.' Both shows will return on Monday, October 5 on CBS. 'FBI' will premiere at 8/7c, and 'CIA' will follow at 9/8c.