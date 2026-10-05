Where to watch 'The Institute' Season 2? Release date, episode schedule, and more

‘The Institute’ Season 2 brings Luke and his friends into a new fight as the survivors face fresh threats from the organisation they escaped.

‘The Institute’ Season 2 returns to MGM+ on November 8, continuing the story of Luke Ellis and his friends after their escape from Dennison. Based on Stephen King’s novel, the sci-fi horror series enters a new chapter as the characters search for a way to end the Institute for good. MGM+ has released the official Season 2 trailer and key art ahead of the premiere.

The new episodes pick up after Luke and his friends’ escape from Dennison and introduce new players to the conflict, including tech billionaire Nolan Reeves (played by Alfie Allen). Their next challenge is finding a way to end the Institute for good. The new season sets up a conflict between those trying to destroy the Institute and those working to rebuild it.

Alfie Allen as Nolan Reeves in a still from 'The Institute' (Image Source: YouTube | ONE Media+)

MGM+ availability differs by territory, so viewers outside the US and UK should check the service's local offerings for information about Season 2. MGM+ has confirmed that new episodes will be released weekly following the November 8 premiere. The titles of each episode have not been officially released yet. Season 2 follows Luke Ellis and his friends as they try to put an end to the organization responsible for the Institute.

The Director is also trying to rebuild the Institute after its setbacks. To rebuild the organization, he enlists Nolan Reeves, the tech billionaire with the resources to support his plans. Ms. Sigsby faces a separate struggle after becoming a fugitive. She wants to regain her place within the organization, putting her at odds with Luke’s group as she seeks a way back into the organization.

Ben Barnes as Tim Jamieson in a still from 'The Institute' (Image Source: YouTube | ONE Media+)

Joe Freeman returns as Luke Ellis, the gifted teenager at the center of the series. Ben Barnes reprises his role as Tim Jamieson, while Mary-Louise Parker returns as Ms. Sigsby. The returning cast also includes Simone Miller as Kalisha, Fionn Laird as Nicky, Arlen So as George, Robert Joy as Dr. Hendricks, and Hannah Galway as Wendy.

‘The Institute’ is based on Stephen King's bestselling novel and follows Luke Ellis after he is abducted and taken to a secret facility. Inside, Luke discovers other children with unusual abilities, including telepathy and telekinesis. The children are subjected to disturbing experiments because their abilities make them valuable to their captors.

Mary-Louise Parker as Ms. Sigsby in a still from 'The Institute' (Image Source: YouTube | ONE Media+)

The story also follows Tim Jamieson, a former police officer whose journey eventually becomes connected to Luke and the children at the facility. The series combines science fiction and horror with a story about children attempting to survive an organization that treats their abilities as a resource.

Benjamin Cavell serves as showrunner, with the teleplay by Cavell. Stephen King, Bender, and Cavell executive produce alongside Gary Barber, Sam Sheridan, Ed Redlich, and Michael Mahoney.