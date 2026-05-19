'CIA' Episode 12 Recap: Colin finally comes face-to-face with old partner as major secrets are revealed

'CIA' Season 1 finale follows Bill and Colin as they investigate Pyramids' nefarious operations

'CIA' aired its much-awaited season finale and finally provided answers to several mysteries. The finale titled 'Broken Glass' saw things get personal for Colin (Tom Ellis) as his former partner, Toni (Angela Sarafyan), was suspected of being a spy. The finale began with Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) looking into the mole related to Pyramid. During the investigation, Colin found out that Toni did not die in the blast in the Philippines, as he previously thought. Instead, she survived and was linked to Pyramid. This confused Colin, as he struggled to understand if Toni had been protecting him or using him.

A still of Colin and Bill in 'CIA' (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)

The CIA concluded that Toni was working as a mole for Pyramid, and when she was close to getting exposed, her handler arranged the blast. The explosion was a way to help Toni escape without suspicion and destroy one of the CIA's assets. Nikki (Necar Zadegan) instructed the team to bring Toni in for questioning, and Bill and Colin set out to find her. Colin remembered that she had a dove tattoo, which helped the pair figure out his former partner's hiding place. The duo reached the location, but instead of finding Toni, they crossed paths with Pyramid operative Slater McAdams. A fight then ensued, with the duo emerging victorious.

After killing him, the pair went through his belongings, and to their surprise, found that he wasn't Toni's ally but had been following her for some time. The information led them to Harold Tan, a former NSA associate who is now working with Pyramid. McAdams was supposed to visit Tan to share information with him. Bill decided to meet Tan while impersonating McAdams, while Colin accompanied him as a janitor. At Grand Central, before the meeting could move forward, Toni appeared on the scene. She shot Tan, and as Colin was chasing her, she screamed, "I wasn't behind the bombing." She managed to escape using a flash bomb. Tan also survived the shooting and revealed to the CIA that Toni had gone "rogue." It was then revealed that after finding out that Pyramid wanted to harm civilians, she vowed to kill all of them.

Still of Bill in 'CIA' (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)

Tan escaped after stabbing his attending nurse and the officer guarding him. The CIA figured out that Tan was headed to Pyramid's investor party. Bill entered the event with Sarah (Sarah Diamond) while Colin broke in. The Case Officer spotted Toni with a gun pointed at Joanne, Pyramid's CEO. It was eventually revealed that the party was essentially a coup organized by Tan to oust Joanne as Pyramid's CEO and take the position himself. Tan, in his ambition, also ordered an explosion in the past, where civilians lost their lives. Toni was trying to save Joanne from Tan and his associates. As the episode progressed, Toni killed Tan, after which she, Colin, Bill, Sarah, and Joanne escaped through underground tunnels. Toni eventually surrendered to the CIA, and as Bill was questioning her, Colin was seen observing the proceedings from the other side of the glass. To know more about the fate of Toni and Colin's relationship, and Bill's future in the squad, viewers will have to wait for the crime drama's next season, set to air on CBS.