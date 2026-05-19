MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'CIA' Episode 12 Recap: Colin finally comes face-to-face with old partner as major secrets are revealed

'CIA' Season 1 finale follows Bill and Colin as they investigate Pyramids' nefarious operations
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Colin and Bill in 'CIA' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)
A still of Colin and Bill in 'CIA' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)

'CIA' aired its much-awaited season finale and finally provided answers to several mysteries. The finale titled 'Broken Glass' saw things get personal for Colin (Tom Ellis) as his former partner, Toni (Angela Sarafyan), was suspected of being a spy. The finale began with Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) looking into the mole related to Pyramid. During the investigation, Colin found out that Toni did not die in the blast in the Philippines, as he previously thought. Instead, she survived and was linked to Pyramid. This confused Colin, as he struggled to understand if Toni had been protecting him or using him. 

Still of Colin and Bill in 'CIA' (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)
A still of Colin and Bill in 'CIA' (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)

The CIA concluded that Toni was working as a mole for Pyramid, and when she was close to getting exposed, her handler arranged the blast. The explosion was a way to help Toni escape without suspicion and destroy one of the CIA's assets. Nikki (Necar Zadegan) instructed the team to bring Toni in for questioning, and Bill and Colin set out to find her. Colin remembered that she had a dove tattoo, which helped the pair figure out his former partner's hiding place. The duo reached the location, but instead of finding Toni, they crossed paths with Pyramid operative Slater McAdams. A fight then ensued, with the duo emerging victorious. 

After killing him, the pair went through his belongings, and to their surprise, found that he wasn't Toni's ally but had been following her for some time. The information led them to Harold Tan, a former NSA associate who is now working with Pyramid. McAdams was supposed to visit Tan to share information with him. Bill decided to meet Tan while impersonating McAdams, while Colin accompanied him as a janitor. At Grand Central, before the meeting could move forward, Toni appeared on the scene. She shot Tan, and as Colin was chasing her, she screamed, "I wasn't behind the bombing." She managed to escape using a flash bomb. Tan also survived the shooting and revealed to the CIA that Toni had gone "rogue." It was then revealed that after finding out that Pyramid wanted to harm civilians, she vowed to kill all of them. 

Still of Bill in 'CIA' (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)
Still of Bill in 'CIA' (Image Source: CBS | Mark Schafer)

Tan escaped after stabbing his attending nurse and the officer guarding him. The CIA figured out that Tan was headed to Pyramid's investor party. Bill entered the event with Sarah (Sarah Diamond) while Colin broke in. The Case Officer spotted Toni with a gun pointed at Joanne, Pyramid's CEO. It was eventually revealed that the party was essentially a coup organized by Tan to oust Joanne as Pyramid's CEO and take the position himself. Tan, in his ambition, also ordered an explosion in the past, where civilians lost their lives. Toni was trying to save Joanne from Tan and his associates. As the episode progressed, Toni killed Tan, after which she, Colin, Bill, Sarah, and Joanne escaped through underground tunnels. Toni eventually surrendered to the CIA, and as Bill was questioning her, Colin was seen observing the proceedings from the other side of the glass. To know more about the fate of Toni and Colin's relationship, and Bill's future in the squad, viewers will have to wait for the crime drama's next season, set to air on CBS.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 adds 'Zero Day' star in major role alongside Sylvester Stallone
TV

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 adds 'Zero Day' star in major role alongside Sylvester Stallone

'Tulsa King' adds a major recurring character to its highly anticipated fourth season on Paramount+
1 hour ago
‘Chicago Med’ creator teases Season 12 plot after cliffhanger finale — and there’s an explosive love story
TV

‘Chicago Med’ creator teases Season 12 plot after cliffhanger finale — and there’s an explosive love story

Season 12 of 'Chicago Med' was renewed in March and will drop on NBC this fall.
1 hour ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Final Jeopardy seals Tristan Williams’ dramatic ninth consecutive win
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Final Jeopardy seals Tristan Williams’ dramatic ninth consecutive win

With all the participants answering correctly for the Final Jeopardy, it was an exciting episode featuring an amazing win by Tristan Williams.
2 hours ago
'The White Lotus' Season 4 films at Cannes Film Festival but producer drops disappointing cameo update
TV

'The White Lotus' Season 4 films at Cannes Film Festival but producer drops disappointing cameo update

The fourth season of the award-winning drama series is set in France and features an ensemble cast from all over the world
3 hours ago
Is OA leaving ‘FBI’? Season 8 finale twist shakes things up for fan-favorite special agent
TV

Is OA leaving ‘FBI’? Season 8 finale twist shakes things up for fan-favorite special agent

OA finds himself in hot water with the FBI in the finale of Season 8 titled 'Defector'
5 hours ago
Anne Hathaway is bringing back her cult-favorite 2000s fantasy movie, but this time as a Disney+ series
TV

Anne Hathaway is bringing back her cult-favorite 2000s fantasy movie, but this time as a Disney+ series

A beloved 2000s fantasy story is heading to Disney+ with a fresh twist, a boarding school setting, and Anne Hathaway returning behind the scenes.
6 hours ago
Will there be ‘FBI’ Season 9? The finale’s cliffhanger hints bigger trouble is coming
TV

Will there be ‘FBI’ Season 9? The finale’s cliffhanger hints bigger trouble is coming

OA’s shocking FBI exit was not what it seemed, and the finale’s last-minute undercover twist may change everything in Season 9.
7 hours ago
'Harry Potter' Season 2 gets disappointing update as major cast member exits ahead of production
TV

'Harry Potter' Season 2 gets disappointing update as major cast member exits ahead of production

While this marks the first major replacement for the HBO series, the film adaptation underwent several casting changes during its run
7 hours ago
Will there be ‘CIA’ Season 2? Everything we know about future of Bill and Colin's unlikely partnership
TV

Will there be ‘CIA’ Season 2? Everything we know about future of Bill and Colin's unlikely partnership

‘CIA’ stars Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss as Colin and Bill, respectively, and the next installment could push their partnership even further
8 hours ago
HBO DC series 'Lanterns' casts former 'Ozark' and 'The Truman Show' star but one key detail remains missing
TV

HBO DC series 'Lanterns' casts former 'Ozark' and 'The Truman Show' star but one key detail remains missing

HBO's 'Lanterns' latest teaser confirmed a major addition to the cast while teasing tension between John Stewart and Hal Jordan.
17 hours ago