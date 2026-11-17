‘The Traitors’ Season 5 sets release date as Peacock drops star-studded new teaser

Whitney Leavitt, Joey Graziadei and JaNa Craig join ‘The Traitors’ Season 5 as 23 stars head to Alan Cumming’s castle for a game of betrayal.

A Broadway star, a former Bachelor and a drag queen are checking into Alan Cumming’s Scottish castle. Making friends may be the easy part. Peacock’s new teaser for ‘The Traitors’ Season 5 introduces the 23 celebrities who will have to decide whom to trust. Cumming returns as host, with the teaser declaring, “Let the chorus of chaos begin!”

The season arrives on Peacock on Thursday, January 14, 2027, with two episodes available at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. After that, new episodes will drop every Thursday at the same time. The finale and reunion are set for March 18. Peacock revealed the date and teaser on November 17, alongside cast portraits, following the lineup’s September announcement.

(L-R) Gizelle Bryant, Dominic Monaghan, Casey Wilson and Cynthia Bailey in promotional portraits for ‘The Traitors’ Season 5 (Image Source: Peacock)

The footage has a musical theme, with references to symphonies, discord and keeping tempo. The contestants have their own ideas about working together. “I am loyal to no one” and “I'll kill Alan if I have to” are among the declarations. Their Faithful and Traitor assignments remain under wraps.

Whitney Leavitt of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ joins ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei, who also won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33. ‘Love Island USA’ contestant JaNa Craig will compete alongside ‘Love Island’ narrator Iain Stirling. ‘Wicked’ Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ actor Dominic Monaghan are also in the mix. So are Casey Wilson of ‘Happy Endings,’ Johnny Sibilly of ‘Hacks’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winner Bianca Del Rio.

(L-R) Taylor Hale, Kristin Chenoweth, Whitney Leavitt and Joey Graziadei in promotional portraits for ‘The Traitors’ Season 5 (Image Source: Peacock)

Bravo fans will see Bronwyn Newport from ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ Cynthia Bailey from ‘Atlanta’ and Gizelle Bryant from ‘Potomac.’ Craig Conover from ‘Southern Charm’ and Emira D’Spain from ‘Next Gen NYC’ join them. ‘Big Brother’ winners Jag Bains and Taylor Hale are competing too. They face ‘Survivor’ players Michele Fitzgerald and Q Burdette, plus Rachel Robinson from ‘The Challenge.’ Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, former NFL player Rashad Jennings, singer Cody Simpson and content creator Boman Martinez-Reid are also taking part.

Everyone helps build a prize pot through missions, but some players are secretly Traitors. They eliminate rivals while the Faithful try to work out who is lying. If the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the money; any Traitors left at the end can take it instead. Peacock has already renewed the show through Season 8. This celebrity competition is separate from ‘The Traitors: New Blood,’ the civilian spinoff wrapping November 19 on NBC before streaming the next day on Peacock.