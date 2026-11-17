Where to watch ‘The Circle’ Season 8? Release date and full episode schedule revealed

'The Circle' returns with a new host, celebrity contestants, live audience voting and a revamped episode schedule for its eighth season.

'The Circle' is entering a new era with its eighth season, trading Netflix for Hulu and giving viewers a chance to influence the competition through live voting. The reality series premieres Tuesday, November 17, with a revamped format, celebrity contestants and a new host.

What is 'The Circle' About?

'The Circle' is a reality competition in which contestants live in separate apartments and interact through a specially designed social media platform. They can present their real identities or pretend to be someone else to gain popularity and build alliances. Players rate one another, and those with the lowest rankings risk elimination. The ultimate goal is to become the most popular contestant and win the $100,000 prize.

‘The Circle’ Season 7 Winners Jojo and Nicky (Image Source: Netflix @Tudum)

Where to Watch 'The Circle' Season 8?

Season 8 will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States. Subscribers to the Hulu and Disney+ bundle can also watch it through Disney+. The show will be available on Disney+ in select international markets.

This marks a major shift after the first seven seasons aired on Netflix. Tinx, whose real name is Christina Najjar, replaces Michelle Buteau as host. The new lineup brings celebrities and everyday contestants together, including 'The Bachelorette' alum Hannah Brown, 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Sasha Farber and 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Layla Taylor.

'The Circle' Season 8 Episode Release Schedule

Hulu will release three episodes every week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The season finale will arrive on Friday, December 18.

Episodes 1–3: November 17–19

Episodes 4–6: November 24–26

Episodes 7–9: December 1–3

Episodes 10–12: December 8–10

Episodes 13–15: December 15–17

Season finale: December 18

‘The Circle’ Season 6 contestant Jadejha (Image Source: Netflix @Tudum)

What is New in 'The Circle' Season 8?

The biggest format change gives viewers a say in the game. Fans can vote live every Thursday, with their choices affecting the following week's episodes. The first vote lets viewers choose whether Layla Taylor and Kate Racker will play as the catfish identities Doug or Steven.

As the official announcement puts it, "This time, America isn’t just watching."