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‘Baywatch’ reboot adds ‘Song Sung Blue’ actor to recurring cast — what we know about his heartthrob role

A surprising newcomer is heading to the shores of Fox’s ‘Baywatch’ reboot, and his arrival could change everything for one fan-favorite character.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
(L) John Beckwith with Kate Hudson in 'Song Sung Blue'; (R) Original 'Baywatch' cast pose for a photo (Cover image Source: (L) Focus Features; (R) Instagram | @abcnewsstudios)
(L) John Beckwith with Kate Hudson in 'Song Sung Blue'; (R) Original 'Baywatch' cast pose for a photo (Cover image Source: (L) Focus Features; (R) Instagram | @abcnewsstudios)

The upcoming ‘Baywatch’ revival has just welcomed another actor to its growing cast. John Beckwith, who recently appeared in ‘Song Sung Blue’, has landed a recurring role in Fox’s reimagining of the iconic beach drama, per Deadline. His casting comes as production continues to build out the show's world ahead of its planned debut during the 2026-27 television season. Beckwith is set to portray Julian, a doctoral student whose work places him in close contact with the Baywatch team. Julian arrives as part of a marine research group brought in to assist with ocean-related projects. The character is described as intelligent, caring, and undeniably attractive. More importantly, Julian’s arrival appears set to spark a connection with Charlie, one of the show’s main characters.

According to details released about the role, the pair cross paths after Charlie rescues him. What begins as a surprising encounter soon turns into a mutual attraction, setting up a romance that could become one of the season’s biggest storylines. Charlie is played by Jessica Belkin, who serves as one of the reboot’s key stars. Her character enters the story carrying a life-changing revelation. She discovers that her father is none other than Hobie Buchannon, a familiar name for longtime ‘Baywatch’ viewers. In the new version of the series, Hobie is no longer the rebellious youngster audiences remember from earlier years. Instead, he has grown into a respected Baywatch captain, following the path laid by his father, legendary lifeguard Mitch Buchannon.

Original 'Baywatch' cast including David Chokachi pose for a photo (Cover image Source: Instagram | @abcnewsstudios)
Original 'Baywatch' cast pose for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @abcnewsstudios)Q

Stephen Amell takes on the role of the adult Hobie, leading the series as a veteran member of the Baywatch team. His character’s routine life is disrupted when Charlie suddenly arrives, determined to become a lifeguard herself and continue the family tradition. The revelation creates a new father-daughter relationship that neither character had anticipated. That setup gives the reboot a different angle from previous versions of ‘Baywatch’. Meanwhile, the supporting cast surrounding Amell and Belkin continues to grow as well. Shay Mitchell has joined the project as Trina, while Hassie Harrison will play Nat. Thaddeus LaGrone has been cast as Brad, Brooks Nader takes on the role of Selene, and Noah Beck rounds out the group as Luke.

Fox is also leaning into the franchise’s history by bringing back several familiar faces from the original run. David Chokachi is returning as Cody Madison in a recurring capacity. Several actors from the original series are also scheduled to appear as guest stars while reprising the characters that first made them famous. Erika Eleniak will once again play Shauni McLain, Michael Bergin returns as Jack ‘J.D.’ Darius, Livvy Dunne as Grace, and Kelly Packard is back as April Giminski. Behind the camera, Fox Entertainment and Fremantle are producing the series together.

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