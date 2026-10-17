Sylvester Stallone defends daughter’s ‘Tulsa King’ casting with blunt response: ‘Of course it’s...’

‘Tulsa King’ Season 4, starring Sylvester Stallone, streams every Friday on Paramount+

'Tulsa King' has returned with plenty of changes. The Paramount+ series released its Season 4 on October 16, and fans are already hooked on the new rivalries. One thing that has raised many eyebrows is Spencer, played by Scarlet Rose Stallone. Spencer has been around since Season 1, but in this installment she will have more to do. According to PEOPLE, the actress has been promoted to a regular status. But not everyone is happy. Many believe Scarlet got the job through nepotism because her father, Sylvester Stallone (who plays Dwight 'The General' Manfredi), stars in the series. The popular actor has now responded.

A still of Tyson and Spencer from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Steve Swisher)

Sylvester accepted his influence in getting his daughter a part in 'Tulsa King.' "First they go, 'Nepotism is terrible.' I said, 'Oh please, you're not a good parent if you haven't performed a little nepotism. Then obviously you don't care about your kids, because they come first,'" Stallone said to USA Today. "'Of course it's nepotism, you idiot. That's why we're parents. We want the best for our children. So obviously we let them have every advantage.'"

A still of Dwight from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: Paramount+)

The actor does not feel ashamed about helping his daughter get a foot in the door, but ultimately thinks she has to shine on her own. "Can they maintain that level of excellence? That's out of our hands," Stallone shared. "But if you can open the door, we'll see if they have the ability to go through it. People will say, 'She got that job, it's too easy.' You're right. Perhaps it could be. But to maintain that, to be in front of millions of people, you either got it or you don't."

A still of Mitch and Spencer from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Steve Swisher)

Spencer started as a barista and later became the caretaker of Fennario Ranch. For the first three seasons, she was billed as a recurring character. In Season 3, she gets involved with Cole Dunmire (Beau Knapp), putting her at odds with her boss, Dwight. Scarlet also became part of an ecstasy operation with Tyson (Jay Will) and Goodie (Christopher Caldovino). Season 4 premiere throws the audience right back into her messy world. She is still selling ecstasy with Tyson, but they have now lost their cook, Bodhi (Martin Starr). Cole is nowhere to be seen, but something new seems to be developing with Mitch (Garrett Hedlund). 'Tulsa King' Season 4 will stream every Friday on Paramount+.