How to watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6? Release date, time and full episode schedule revealed

‘The Chosen’ Season 6 has an unusual release plan as the final two episodes get a theatrical release

​Prime Video premiered ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 on November 15, making its first three episodes available to stream on the platform. However, viewers will have to wait for the remaining episodes, including the highly anticipated finale. Here is the complete release schedule for the biblical drama, which returned on Sunday with the story of Jesus Christ's life.

A still from 'The Chosen' (Image Source: Instagram | @thechosentvseries)

‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Episode 4 will air on Sunday, November 22, 2026, followed by Episode 5 on November 29, 2026, and Episode 6 on December 6, 2026. The final two episodes, Episodes 7 and 8, will receive a theatrical release on Friday, March 12, 2027. Viewers will have to visit a theater to watch the season finale. The sixth season’s synopsis reads, “The hour has come. Before the sun sets, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead. Season Six captures the historic events of Jesus’ final day through the lives of those who love Him—and those who condemn Him. Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross. The Chosen Season Six reveals how Jesus’ final hours changed the world forever.”

A still from 'The Chosen' (Image Source: Instagram | @thechosentvseries)

As per the official website of the show, Dallas Jenkins, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of 5&2 Studios and the creator of the series, said, “We realized this not only deserved a season of television but a standalone full-length theatrical event as well. We wrote and filmed all of it with this in mind.” The site describes 'The Chosen' as one of the most-watched series in the world, with more than 300 million viewers. The show is produced by 5&2 Studios and written, produced, and directed by Dallas Jenkins.