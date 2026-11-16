MEAWW Entertainment Logo

How to watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6? Release date, time and full episode schedule revealed

‘The Chosen’ Season 6 has an unusual release plan as the final two episodes get a theatrical release
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 12 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Chosen' featuring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thechosentvseries)
A still from 'The Chosen' featuring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @thechosentvseries)

​Prime Video premiered ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 on November 15, making its first three episodes available to stream on the platform. However, viewers will have to wait for the remaining episodes, including the highly anticipated finale. Here is the complete release schedule for the biblical drama, which returned on Sunday with the story of Jesus Christ's life.

A still from 'The Chosen' (Image Source: Instagram | @thechosentvseries)

‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Episode 4 will air on Sunday, November 22, 2026, followed by Episode 5 on November 29, 2026, and Episode 6 on December 6, 2026. The final two episodes, Episodes 7 and 8, will receive a theatrical release on Friday, March 12, 2027. Viewers will have to visit a theater to watch the season finale. The sixth season’s synopsis reads, “The hour has come. Before the sun sets, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead. Season Six captures the historic events of Jesus’ final day through the lives of those who love Him—and those who condemn Him. Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross. The Chosen Season Six reveals how Jesus’ final hours changed the world forever.”

A still from 'The Chosen' (Image Source: Instagram | @thechosentvseries)

As per the official website of the show, Dallas Jenkins, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of 5&2 Studios and the creator of the series, said, “We realized this not only deserved a season of television but a standalone full-length theatrical event as well. We wrote and filmed all of it with this in mind.” The site describes 'The Chosen' as one of the most-watched series in the world, with more than 300 million viewers. The show is produced by 5&2 Studios and written, produced, and directed by Dallas Jenkins.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Has ‘The Body’ been renewed for Season 2? Fans rally behind Netflix drama amid cancellation calls
TV

Has ‘The Body’ been renewed for Season 2? Fans rally behind Netflix drama amid cancellation calls

‘The Body’ faces competing petitions as fans defend the Netflix drama and its creators discuss how Season 1’s cliffhanger could lead to another season.
2026-11-16T14:17:52.000Z
Apple TV confirms ‘Slow Horses’ fate amid Jack Lowden casting reports
TV

Apple TV confirms ‘Slow Horses’ fate amid Jack Lowden casting reports

The news comes ahead of the seventh season airing and just a couple of days after star Olivia Cooke said it is unlikely the show will go beyond Season 8
2026-11-16T14:05:53.000Z
‘Landman’ Season 3 cast spotted filming at this historic Texas landmark
TV

‘Landman’ Season 3 cast spotted filming at this historic Texas landmark

'Landman' Season 3 invited cheerleaders and students to participate in its production
2026-11-16T10:02:15.000Z
Fan favorite addresses cast changes in ‘Virgin River’ after historic renewal
TV

Fan favorite addresses cast changes in ‘Virgin River’ after historic renewal

‘Virgin River’ scores an eighth and ninth season on Netflix
2026-11-16T08:34:37.000Z
Who is Dr. Harris? ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Episode 3 introduces a new romance for Ada
TV

Who is Dr. Harris? ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Episode 3 introduces a new romance for Ada

Dennis Haysbert makes his 'The Gilded Age' debut as Dr. Harris, whose unexpected connection with Ada could lead to a new romance.
2026-11-16T06:50:02.000Z
CBS makes surprise schedule change for ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins’ and ‘NCIS: NY’
NCIS

CBS makes surprise schedule change for ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins’ and ‘NCIS: NY’

With the upcoming holiday season, CBS has changed the schedule for its fan-favorite shows
2026-11-16T05:51:02.000Z
What happened to Mel’s mother? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 ending explained as new mystery emerges
TV

What happened to Mel’s mother? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 ending explained as new mystery emerges

‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 leaves Mel’s mother’s death unexplained as Colter Shaw agrees to investigate the mystery
2026-11-16T05:46:28.000Z
Netflix's ‘Victorious’ sequel show ‘Hollywood Arts’ is returning for Season 2 with a surprise for fans
TV

Netflix's ‘Victorious’ sequel show ‘Hollywood Arts’ is returning for Season 2 with a surprise for fans

The 'Victorious' spinoff is coming back, with 12 more episodes already filmed and their titles revealed.
2026-11-16T05:04:42.000Z
What happened to Troy? ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 6 ending explained as Kayce and Mo look for clues
TV

What happened to Troy? ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 6 ending explained as Kayce and Mo look for clues

‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 6 reveals what happened to Troy, but his killer remains unidentified
2026-11-16T04:51:14.000Z
‘Slow Horses’ star Olivia Cooke hints at the spy thriller's ending as she shares an emotional update
TV

‘Slow Horses’ star Olivia Cooke hints at the spy thriller's ending as she shares an emotional update

With 'Slow Horses' Season 7 set to arrive in 2027, Olivia Cooke shares an emotional update about the spy thriller's future
2026-11-16T04:00:07.000Z