MEAWW Entertainment Logo

CBS makes surprise schedule change for ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins’ and ‘NCIS: NY’

With the upcoming holiday season, CBS has changed the schedule for its fan-favorite shows
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 13 HOURS AGO
A still of Lala and Gibbs from 'NCIS: Origins' (Cover Image Source: CBS | NCIS: Origins)
A still of Lala and Gibbs from 'NCIS: Origins' (Cover Image Source: CBS | NCIS: Origins)

CBS has announced yet another schedule change to its NCIS franchise. This includes ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins’, and ‘NCIS: NY.’ Previously, viewers saw a schedule change due to elections, and now the holidays are affecting the schedule again. That’s why no new episodes will air on November 24, 2026, ahead of Thanksgiving. For the time being, CBS will air past episodes until the mentioned shows return on December 1, 2026. Following that, ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins’ and ‘NCIS: NY’ will wrap up again with midseason finales and then will return early next year.

Mark Harmon, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, and Emily Wickersham in 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)

The long-running fan-favorite franchise began with ‘JAG’, which aired on NBC from 1995 to 1996, before moving to CBS and remaining on the network until 2005. With that, multiple shows became fan favorites; the franchise expanded to several spinoff shows, including ‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’, ‘NCIS: New Orleans’, ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’, ‘NCIS: Sydney’, ‘NCIS: Origins’, ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’, and more. The newest addition is LL Cool J and Scott Caan leading ‘NCIS: NY.’

A still from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: Instagram | @ncisverse)

According to the showrunner Byron Balasco, during his interview with US Weekly, “New York is our most iconic city. It’s incredible, and it’s just really a microcosm of the whole country right here in one place with all of the diversity, the different boroughs, the different cultures all colliding and somehow managing to function together.” Balasco added, “That’s why you make a show here.”​

A still from 'NCIS' (Cover image credit: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

However, the showrunner also addressed the challenges the cast and crew faced while filming the show, “The weather is a challenge because you just don’t know what’s going to happen. But that’s it. That’s just a problem to solve. And the highlights are you can really put your camera anywhere and point it anywhere and something interesting is happening. We can go to a neighborhood that we write about the shoot there.” As of now, ‘NCIS’ airs on CBS on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET; following that, ‘NCIS: NY’ airs at 9 pm ET, with ‘NCIS: Origins’ airing next during the 10 pm ET slot. Fans who missed the regular schedule can stream the shows the next day on Paramount+.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Has ‘The Body’ been renewed for Season 2? Fans rally behind Netflix drama amid cancellation calls
TV

Has ‘The Body’ been renewed for Season 2? Fans rally behind Netflix drama amid cancellation calls

‘The Body’ faces competing petitions as fans defend the Netflix drama and its creators discuss how Season 1’s cliffhanger could lead to another season.
2026-11-16T14:17:52.000Z
Apple TV confirms ‘Slow Horses’ fate amid Jack Lowden casting reports
TV

Apple TV confirms ‘Slow Horses’ fate amid Jack Lowden casting reports

The news comes ahead of the seventh season airing and just a couple of days after star Olivia Cooke said it is unlikely the show will go beyond Season 8
2026-11-16T14:05:53.000Z
‘Landman’ Season 3 cast spotted filming at this historic Texas landmark
TV

‘Landman’ Season 3 cast spotted filming at this historic Texas landmark

'Landman' Season 3 invited cheerleaders and students to participate in its production
2026-11-16T10:02:15.000Z
Fan favorite addresses cast changes in ‘Virgin River’ after historic renewal
TV

Fan favorite addresses cast changes in ‘Virgin River’ after historic renewal

‘Virgin River’ scores an eighth and ninth season on Netflix
2026-11-16T08:34:37.000Z
How to watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6? Release date, time and full episode schedule revealed
TV

How to watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 6? Release date, time and full episode schedule revealed

‘The Chosen’ Season 6 has an unusual release plan as the final two episodes get a theatrical release
2026-11-16T07:27:40.000Z
Who is Dr. Harris? ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Episode 3 introduces a new romance for Ada
TV

Who is Dr. Harris? ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Episode 3 introduces a new romance for Ada

Dennis Haysbert makes his 'The Gilded Age' debut as Dr. Harris, whose unexpected connection with Ada could lead to a new romance.
2026-11-16T06:50:02.000Z
What happened to Mel’s mother? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 ending explained as new mystery emerges
TV

What happened to Mel’s mother? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 ending explained as new mystery emerges

‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 leaves Mel’s mother’s death unexplained as Colter Shaw agrees to investigate the mystery
2026-11-16T05:46:28.000Z
Netflix's ‘Victorious’ sequel show ‘Hollywood Arts’ is returning for Season 2 with a surprise for fans
TV

Netflix's ‘Victorious’ sequel show ‘Hollywood Arts’ is returning for Season 2 with a surprise for fans

The 'Victorious' spinoff is coming back, with 12 more episodes already filmed and their titles revealed.
2026-11-16T05:04:42.000Z
What happened to Troy? ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 6 ending explained as Kayce and Mo look for clues
TV

What happened to Troy? ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 6 ending explained as Kayce and Mo look for clues

‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 6 reveals what happened to Troy, but his killer remains unidentified
2026-11-16T04:51:14.000Z
‘Slow Horses’ star Olivia Cooke hints at the spy thriller's ending as she shares an emotional update
TV

‘Slow Horses’ star Olivia Cooke hints at the spy thriller's ending as she shares an emotional update

With 'Slow Horses' Season 7 set to arrive in 2027, Olivia Cooke shares an emotional update about the spy thriller's future
2026-11-16T04:00:07.000Z