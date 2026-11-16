CBS makes surprise schedule change for ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins’ and ‘NCIS: NY’

With the upcoming holiday season, CBS has changed the schedule for its fan-favorite shows

CBS has announced yet another schedule change to its NCIS franchise. This includes ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins’, and ‘NCIS: NY.’ Previously, viewers saw a schedule change due to elections, and now the holidays are affecting the schedule again. That’s why no new episodes will air on November 24, 2026, ahead of Thanksgiving. For the time being, CBS will air past episodes until the mentioned shows return on December 1, 2026. Following that, ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Origins’ and ‘NCIS: NY’ will wrap up again with midseason finales and then will return early next year.

Mark Harmon, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, and Emily Wickersham in 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)

The long-running fan-favorite franchise began with ‘JAG’, which aired on NBC from 1995 to 1996, before moving to CBS and remaining on the network until 2005. With that, multiple shows became fan favorites; the franchise expanded to several spinoff shows, including ‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’, ‘NCIS: New Orleans’, ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’, ‘NCIS: Sydney’, ‘NCIS: Origins’, ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’, and more. The newest addition is LL Cool J and Scott Caan leading ‘NCIS: NY.’

A still from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: Instagram | @ncisverse)

According to the showrunner Byron Balasco, during his interview with US Weekly, “New York is our most iconic city. It’s incredible, and it’s just really a microcosm of the whole country right here in one place with all of the diversity, the different boroughs, the different cultures all colliding and somehow managing to function together.” Balasco added, “That’s why you make a show here.”​

A still from 'NCIS' (Cover image credit: CBS | Photo by Sonja Flemming)

However, the showrunner also addressed the challenges the cast and crew faced while filming the show, “The weather is a challenge because you just don’t know what’s going to happen. But that’s it. That’s just a problem to solve. And the highlights are you can really put your camera anywhere and point it anywhere and something interesting is happening. We can go to a neighborhood that we write about the shoot there.” As of now, ‘NCIS’ airs on CBS on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET; following that, ‘NCIS: NY’ airs at 9 pm ET, with ‘NCIS: Origins’ airing next during the 10 pm ET slot. Fans who missed the regular schedule can stream the shows the next day on Paramount+.