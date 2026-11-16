Has ‘The Body’ been renewed for Season 2? Fans rally behind Netflix drama amid cancellation calls

‘The Body’ faces competing petitions as fans defend the Netflix drama and its creators discuss how Season 1’s cliffhanger could lead to another season.

Grace (Sofia Wylie) wakes from her coma in the final moments of ‘The Body’ and declares, “I am God.” Hands gather around her as she begins to smile, leaving the meaning of her return unresolved. Off screen, viewers are split over whether the story should continue. A campaign demanding cancellation has prompted fan petitions supporting the Netflix drama.

Netflix has not yet announced a Season 2 renewal or cancellation. The eight-episode Season 1 premiered on November 11. CitizenGO is calling for Netflix to cancel the show, arguing that its religious imagery and Satanic rituals disrespect Christianity. Fans have responded with petitions opposing its removal, including one highlighting the drama’s representation of queer viewers.

Creator Quinn Shephard and co-showrunner Gina Gammell have ideas for what comes next. “I would say that there are some Season 2 ideas percolating in my brain and in Gina’s brain,” Shephard told What’s on Netflix. “I think we’d be so lucky if we got one and we would love to bring it to life.” Gammell described the finale to Swooon as “a tease and a setup of everywhere that we wish to go next season, if we’re so lucky to get one.”

The finale gives them several places to pick up the story. Anya (Kristina Bogic) confesses to Father Franklin that she drove Grace home instead of taking her to a hospital. Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros), meanwhile, tells the Lions that she resurrected Grace. She claims she tried to get Grace to a hospital, concealing her role in the decision to take her home instead. Elise (Sara Boustany) ends the season feeling betrayed by Anya, while Maddie and Leo join in prayer outside Grace’s home.

A behind-the-scenes moment featuring Sara Boustany and Quinn Shephard on the set of ‘The Body’ (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Sabrina Lantos)

The cancellation petition, launched by CitizenGO before the premiere, objects to the show’s religious themes and Satanic rituals. It had reached 96,583 signatures so far. Shephard addressed the religious themes in her What’s on Netflix interview. “I think the show is ambitious in its goal to examine and sometimes criticize systems that exploit or manipulate the human desire for faith and also to showcase beautiful aspects of faith.”

Fans have also made their case for keeping the series. The Don’t Cancel "The Body" on Netflix petition was launched by a young, closeted queer Catholic who describes the series as a rare source of representation. The organizer challenges claims that the drama mocks Catholicism and asks viewers to see its characters’ mistakes as human. “I refuse to have this destroyed by misjudged ideas and fear,” she writes. The show also reached the TV Top 10 in 83 countries and No. 2 in the United States on November 13. Grace’s awakening has given the creators a starting point for Season 2. Fans are asking Netflix to give that story a chance.