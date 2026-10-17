Who was Fiona Lowe? ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ pays emotional tribute to Chad Lowe’s daughter after her death at 13

Chad Lowe is the executive producer on ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ and has also directed many episodes

'9-1-1: Nashville' returned for Season 2 on ABC, bringing old feuds, a new face, and several twists and turns. However, at the end, the action-packed episode took some time to mourn a close one. Episode 1, 'Going Rogue', honored Fiona Lowe with a title card that read, "In Loving Memory, Fiona Lowe," with a photo of the deceased. After the tribute, the broadcast ended. The 13-year-old was the daughter of actor Chad Lowe, who is an executive producer on the show. He has also directed the procedural multiple times.

Title Card in memory of Fiona Lowe in '9-1-1: Nashville' (Image Source: ABC)

Fiona died on September 29, 2026, according to PEOPLE. Her death was announced at 1:14 am by the local hospital. Later, experts ruled it a suicide. The statement shared by the family alluded to Fiona struggling with mental health issues before her death. "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988," the family shared. Moreover, the family did not divulge any more details. "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," the Lowe family added. "She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."

Chad Lowe with his family (Image Source: Instagram | @ichadlowe)

Chad Lowe shared Fiona with his wife, producer Kim Painter. The couple also have two other daughters, Mabel, born in 2009, and Nixie, in 2016. Chad talked about being a 'girl dad' in a 2024 'Still Here Hollywood' podcast interview. "I know that there are struggles. And now it's taken what I've known intellectually, and it's put it in my heart because I now have three daughters. And so, I look at the world from, really, their perspective, and I see the world and a lot of the injustices in the world from their perspective," he shared.

A still of Robert from '9-11: Lone Star' (Image Source: Fox | Kevin Estrada)

The '9-1-1: Nashville' tribute is not surprising, as Chad has deep ties to the franchise. Apart from his roles in the spin-off, the 'Pretty Little Liars' actor has also appeared in '9-1-1: Lone Star' as Robert Strand. He has also taken directorial duties for three episodes of '9-1-1' and six episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star.' His personal loss must have hit close to home for the show's team as well.