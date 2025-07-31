‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 first look revealed — actor teases ‘high stakes’ in ‘darkest season yet’

Paramount+ unveils first look of 'Tulsa King' season 3 – Garrett Hedlund teases 'darkest season yet'

The band of misfit mobsters from Oklahoma is set to return in ‘Tulsa King’ season 3. If you’re not caught up with the show, spoiler alert! Season 2 ended with Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) being kidnapped by a mysterious group, possibly government-affiliated. The shocking last-minute twist left Dwight’s future uncertain and fans full of questions. He eventually took over the cannabis operation, but questions about the mystery group remain unanswered. Has Dwight made a new enemy, or is an old nemesis back for revenge? These mysteries will unfold in the highly anticipated third season of Taylor Sheridan’s crime drama.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi faces off with Robert Patrick as Dunmire in 'Tulsa King' Season 3 (Image Source: Paramount+/Instagram)

Paramount+ revealed first-look images of the season, featuring Stallone, Patrick, Knapp, Scarlet Rose Stallone, and Samuel L. Jackson. While the images don’t reveal much, Garrett Hedlund, who plays Manfredi’s right-hand man Mitch “The Stick” Keller, offered a major tease. Speaking to USA Today, the actor promised a more intense and action-packed season.

Cole Dunmire (Beau Knapp), shown with Spencer (Scarlet Rose Stallone) in 'Tulsa King' season 3 (Image Source: Paramount+/Instagram)

“At the end of the day, most of these guys are or have been, or will be, killers. That makes for interesting drama. And this is our darkest season yet,” he added. Season 3 will follow the Manfredi clan’s rivalry with ruthless liquor mogul Jeremiah Dunmire and his erratic, privileged son Cole over a local distillery empire. This isn’t the first time Patrick and Stallone have faced off as on-screen nemeses. Nearly three decades ago, Patrick played the villain opposite Stallone in 1997’s Copland. Hedlund hinted that Patrick’s portrayal brings a new kind of intensity to the show.

“He [sic] brings a command and authority that hasn't been seen in a 'Tulsa King' nemesis,” the actor revealed. “It's funny watching Patrick play a very bad man with such control of his darkness,” Hedlund added. Samuel L. Jackson is another new addition that ‘Tulsa King’ fans can’t wait to watch. He is set to play Russell Lee Washington Jr., a man who spent time with Manfredi in prison but was hired to kill him. Instead of carrying out the hit, Washington is inspired by Manfredi’s empire and chooses to follow in his footsteps.

He plans to build a similar empire in New Orleans, which will be the setting of the upcoming spin-off, ‘NOLA King.’ "Samuel L. Jackson is a gift to the series," Hedlund said of the actor. “He and Sly (Stallone) radiate as men who are absolutely genuine but who are not to be messed with,” he added. Hedlund also assured that fans will get a glimpse of what ‘NOLA King’ has to offer after watching Jackson’s cameo in season 3. “This season will give a taste of what (Jackson) is going to do in 'NOLA King,’” he added. ‘Tulsa King’ season 3 is set to premiere in September 2025.