What happened to Mel’s mother? ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 ending explained as new mystery emerges

‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 leaves Mel’s mother’s death unexplained as Colter Shaw agrees to investigate the mystery

In ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6, ‘Blind Spot,’ Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) returns to Denver to see Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene), Randy Davis (Chris Lee), and Mel Day (Cassady McClincy Zhang). For the majority of the episode, they work on a high-stakes missing persons investigation. However, a personal matter involving Mel's family comes to light near the end. As Colter is leaving Reenie’s office, Mel speaks to him and requests that he research the circumstances around her mother’s death. There are aspects of the case that she has struggled to come to terms with, prompting her to seek Colter's help. This development also opens the door to a deeper connection between the two characters in future episodes.

A still from ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)

The episode offers no details about how Mel's mother died or the circumstances surrounding her death. All that viewers learn from this episode is that Mel has unresolved questions about what happened. Until now, Mel has largely played a supporting role alongside Randy, with the two serving as the tech specialists who assist Colter. But her plea to him at the end of ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 suggests a growing level of trust between them. Mel is initially reluctant to speak to Colter, but she gathers the courage to make her request. He listens to her concerns and agrees to look into the case. The central question now is what has left Mel unconvinced about the circumstances of her mother's death and what she hopes Colter will uncover.

Colter is well-equipped to help Mel find answers. Having spent several seasons tracking down missing people and helping their families, Colter is an obvious person for Mel to turn to. Furthermore, there is a degree of empathy that Colter can offer. Like many of his clients, he too is haunted by the loss of a parent. Colter’s relationship with his family, his father in particular, is central to his backstory. This suggests that Mel probably sees Colter as someone who can give her the closure she needs. While Colter does not promise that he will uncover the full story, he agrees to investigate. Their exchange also allows them to build a connection beyond their existing professional dynamic through Randy and Reenie.

Stills from ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 (Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)

That said, Colter does not receive or review any case files from Mel in ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6. Mel is expected to share the relevant information with him, and a future episode may reveal whether his investigation changes her understanding of her mother's death. For now, the episode leaves the mystery unresolved. ‘Tracker’ Season 4 Episode 6 not only gets Colter’s team back together but also features Erica and her mother meeting and starting to patch things up. If Colter manages to help Mel uncover answers, her mother's death could become a significant storyline in the episodes ahead.