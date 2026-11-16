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Fan favorite addresses cast changes in ‘Virgin River’ after historic renewal

‘Virgin River’ scores an eighth and ninth season on Netflix
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 11 HOURS AGO
A still of Brady and Brie from 'Virgin River' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Brady and Brie from 'Virgin River' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

'Virgin River' recently made history. On November 13, Netflix renewed the romantic drama for a ninth season. This makes 'Virgin River' Netflix's longest-running original scripted series by season count. Fans are now speculating how long the drama will run. Ben Hollingsworth, who plays fan-favorite Daniel Brady, believes there is no end in sight, but some sacrifices will be made. "I would like to see it go for a long time. I don't want to compare it to a show like 'Grey's Anatomy', but it does have a feeling because 'Grey's Anatomy' is about that space and that place, where you do see doctors come and go," Hollingsworth said to US Weekly. "I think it could go that long. We could be here in 10 years still talking about Virgin River."

A still of Brady and Brie from 'Virgin River' (Image Source: Netflix)

The actor believes the show's concept gives it the potential to continue for several more years. The way doctors come and go in 'Grey's Anatomy,' characters will come and go from the town. Their stories might end, but the town's tale will continue. "There are so many books in the 'Virgin River' series. There's a lot of content to be drawn from it," he added. "And I think the fan base is still fairly hungry for more. We'll see." The show is based on Robyn Carr's book series of the same name.

A still of Mel and Jack from 'Virgin River' (Image Source: Netflix)

The show has already witnessed several cast exits. Marco Grazzini, Lauren Hammersley, Mark Ghanimé and Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey have been written out across seven seasons. Several more may leave if it makes sense for the narrative. "It's always bittersweet," Hollingsworth said. "We never know if and when someone might show back up on the show. One thing we've been really great at as a cast is welcoming in when new people do come along." Hollingsworth, Colin Lawrence, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Martin Henderson and Kai Bradbury continue to star in the series.

Even though it is always sad to say goodbye to old characters, the show has introduced several new ones who have made a special place in audiences' hearts. "Our show very much opens its arms to people. Just like on the show. Everyone's super kind to everyone. It's a great set to be a part of. It's bittersweet to see someone go but also when someone new comes in, they do bring something new to the show, and they bring a new texture to the show, which is also important," Hollingsworth shared.

A still of Brady from 'Virgin River' (Image Source: Netflix)

Hollingsworth's Daniel Brady may also soon become one of the show's victims. In the season 7 finale, Brady got involved in a dangerous motorcycle accident. "Honestly, I wasn't expecting [the fan reaction] to be so loud. People have some opinions about it, which is a nice compliment. I really take that as a compliment that people are like, 'This show can't happen without Brady,'" he added. "I'm right there with them. It's special to see people really do gravitate towards Brady and I think some of that is just he is very human. We're all trying to be a better version of ourselves and Brady's been working on that since season 1. Does he make mistakes all the time? Is he trying to be a better version of himself? Yes and he does have a lot of unfortunate things happen to him. He's always trying to do what he thinks is right and he may do the wrong thing but it's usually for the right reason. And that type of character is really relatable." All episodes of 'Virgin River' are currently streaming on Netflix.

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