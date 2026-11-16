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Who is Dr. Harris? ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4 Episode 3 introduces a new romance for Ada

Dennis Haysbert makes his 'The Gilded Age' debut as Dr. Harris, whose unexpected connection with Ada could lead to a new romance.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 11 HOURS AGO
(L-R) A still of Dr. Reginald Harris (Dennis Haysbert); a still of Ada (Cynthia Nixon) from 'The Gilded Age' (Cover Image Source: HBO)
(L-R) A still of Dr. Reginald Harris (Dennis Haysbert); a still of Ada (Cynthia Nixon) from 'The Gilded Age' (Cover Image Source: HBO)

'The Gilded Age' is back with a swoony romance. Episode 3, titled 'Ain't That Good News', focuses on Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica) and Peggy Scott's (Denée Benton) nuptials and introduces everyone's latest obsession, Dr. Reginald Harris, played by Dennis Haysbert. Haysbert is an acclaimed actor, known for playing President David Palmer in the first five seasons of '24.' In February, Deadline announced his casting along with a character description. According to the description, Dr. Harris was "William Kirkland's mentor, who visits New York to fundraise for the Freedman's Hospital in Washington, DC, and makes a surprising connection."

A still of Dr. Harris from 'The Gilded Age' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

'Ain't that Good News' revealed the person with whom he established the "surprising connection." At his mentee's wedding, he came across Ada (Cynthia Nixon). Ada began the episode dealing with her footman's shenanigans. Thereafter, she also had to contend with Agnes' temper, who got angry after reading her negative 'Ladies Home Journal' profile. Agnes (Christine Baranski) vows revenge by promising to host history's most polished Presidential dinner. "Vengeance shall be mine!" she declared. "Shouldn't we leave vengeance to the Lord?" Ada asked. "Not if we want it done properly. I find often the Lord is too lenient," Agnes replied.

A still of Ada from 'The Gilded Age' (Image Source: HBO)

In all the chaos, Ada finds some comfort when she arrives at William and Peggy's wedding. She meets Dr. Harris when he picks up her purse from the floor. Dr. Harris is introduced as William's professor at medical school. Sparks between them are flying instantly. Clearly, Ada is romantically interested. Nixon adores the energy Haysbert brought to the role. "He's (Haysbert) such a lovely man, and that voice, oh my God!" Nixon told TVLine. "He was our director Sally Richardson's idea. I think she wanted to give Ada someone that was really gorgeous, you know what I mean? Someone magnetic and so undeniable to really sweep her off her feet."

A still of Bertha and Agnes from 'The Gilded Age' (Image Source: HBO)

Since it is an interracial relationship, the prospective couple will likely face several challenges. "Even though she has grown up and become more worldly as she has stepped into her wealth and position in the family, Ada still maintains that kind of girlish innocence," Nixon added. "I think you have to be a little naive to keep walking forward with this relationship, trying to ignore what it would mean not only for you personally, but also for your family at large." The episode also witnessed the beginning of a forbidden romance between Oscar and Lee Klein (James Scully). Elsewhere, William and Peggy get married while Bertha (Carrie Coon) snatches away the Presidential Dinner from Agnes. To find out what happens next, tune in every Sunday only on HBO.

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