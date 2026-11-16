What happened to Troy? ‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 6 ending explained as Kayce and Mo look for clues

‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 6 reveals what happened to Troy, but his killer remains unidentified

‘Marshals’ Season 2 Episode 6, titled ‘Roughstock,’ aired on November 15, 2026, on CBS. In this episode, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) helps Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) find his missing nephew, Troy (Will Strongheart). It quickly becomes apparent that Troy’s death was not accidental or voluntary. When Troy goes missing during a stay in a neighboring state, Mo brings the news to Kayce. He was off hiking to find agate stones as gifts for his sister’s upcoming baby shower, but hadn’t made it back home. He worries that the police may dismiss the incident given Troy’s ties to the Broken Rock community.

A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

Kayce steps in, and Miles (Tatanka Means) locates Troy’s cell phone at the Lloyd entry point to River Run State Park. Although Andrea (Ash Santos) points out that the park is outside the Marshals’ territory, she ultimately concedes and lets Kayce carry out his own investigation. Tracing the trail of Troy’s boots, they find his body near a cliff. The Sheriff is quick to rule that Troy took his own life, claiming he sees no signs of foul play. But Mo refuses to believe that Troy would take such a step.

Kayce asks Andrea to escalate the investigation. Miles also expresses an interest in uncovering the truth about Troy's death, noting that Troy had seemed happy shortly before his disappearance. Upon inspecting the ground around the body, they notice additional sets of footprints indicating that Troy fought off an assailant. They track these prints to a group of poachers, one sporting Troy’s cap. After apprehending the men, the Marshals question them about the deceased. They reveal that they knew Troy and had exchanged a few words with him. They also recall seeing him get into an altercation with another man near the cliff.

A still from ‘Marshals’ Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

According to this person, the unknown individual struck Troy with a large torch-like object and forced him over the edge of the cliff. Mo pulls out a photo of a broken torch, which appears to back up the claim. This confirms that Troy was murdered, although the identity of his killer remains unknown. In the next episode, the Marshals will keep investigating the case, though Mo leaves without knowing who was responsible.

Troy's storyline also carries significance beyond the episode's central mystery, as it draws inspiration from the real-life death of Mo Brings Plenty's nephew, Cole Brings Plenty. The 27-year-old actor, who played Pete Plenty Clouds in ‘1923’, was found dead in Kansas in April 2024. Officials claimed there was no evidence of foul play, but his family had doubts. Mo and his brother, Joe Brings Plenty Sr., spoke at length with series creator Spencer Hudnut and the rest of the writing team about what happened.

Toward the end of the episode, Mo spots a white horse that he believes has come to take his nephew to join their ancestors, giving him a moment to grieve his loss. Meanwhile, back at home, Kayce finds out that his son Tate has returned hurt after being jumped by several older teens from a rival rodeo team. Tate feels let down that his dad has never taught him how to fight. Kayce tracks down the boys and beats them, hinting at a more violent side of his character. ‘Marshals’ returns with Episode 7, ‘Under the Influence,’ on November 22, 2026, on CBS.