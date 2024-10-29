How Dwayne Johnson's 'unprofessional' behavior almost scuttled 'Red One' with $50m backlash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Packed with holiday spirit and Hollywood royalty, the wait for the action-adventure flick 'Red One' is almost over as the movie is all set to make its premiere on Friday, November 15. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the comedy flick, is set against the backdrop of Santa Claus going missing in action, posing a difficulty for his subordinates as the holiday season approaches, resulting in an unexpected search effort.

The film boasts of a star-studded cast featuring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J K Simmons. However, the rumor mills are still buzzing with the speculations behind the delay of the movie. It seems that 'Red One' was supposed to be released on Prime Video on Christmas 2023, but owing to some behind-the-scene drama, it was delayed.

Why was 'Red One' delayed?

There are two causes for the postponement of 'Red One'. The first is related to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, while the second is controversial. Turns out that Dwayne Johnson's persistent lateness in the movie set not only not only contributed to a $50 million budget rise but also delayed release per The Wrap. As per reports, many unnamed sources from the movie, as well as others who worked with Johnson on films such as 'Rampage', 'Ballers', and 'Red Notice', allege his persistent tardiness has previously interrupted production timelines.

Furthermore, one 'Ballers' crew member joked that his delays helped them to qualify for health insurance because his scheduled hours were longer. Reportedly, several insiders labeled Johnson's tardiness as a 'control strategy' and condemned his unwillingness to work more than four to five hours each day. However, some individuals connected to 'Red One' disputed these assertions, claiming Johnson's delays were often less than an hour.

What happened between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds?

This is not Johnson's first time being accused of being late to the film set as he was also accused of the same on the set of 'Red Notice'. Ryan Reynolds, who also acted in the film, addressed Johnson about his frequent lateness, which was upsetting the production schedule and was especially difficult under tight COVID procedures, as per TMZ.

According to sources, Reynolds' displeasure originated from Johnson's delays in production, which prompted a conversation between the two. However, after their conversation, Johnson returned to work the next day, and filming went on without incident. Both actors handled the situation properly, and it had no effect on their relationship or the film's conclusion.

What is the plot of 'Red One'?

'Red One' combines fantasy and adventure to create a Christmas comedy suitable for the whole family. As the holiday season approaches, Santa Claus (J K Simmons) gets abducted. As Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), the chief of North Pole security, is tasked with finding and rescuing the AWOL Santa Claus, he must partner up with Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans), a bounty hunter.

