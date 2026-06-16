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Hulu's 'Rivals' gets exciting Season 3 update but one key detail still remains missing

'Rivals' is based on the iconic book series, the 'Rutshire Chronicles,' by Dame Jilly Cooper, and now we've an exciting update on the show's future.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Rivals' (Cover Image Source: Disney+)
A still from 'Rivals' (Cover Image Source: Disney+)

Fans of 'Rivals' won't have to wait long for their favorite series to return for Season 3, following Disney+ and Hulu's official confirmation on Tuesday. The announcement comes ahead of the second part of the show's Season 2, returning in November. Season 3 will consist of 12 episodes, and an official release window has yet to be announced. Season 2 is set to return in November with six more episodes, following the first batch's May 15 premiere. 'Rivals' is based on author Jilly Cooper's iconic 'bonkbuster' book series, the 'Rutshire Chronicles,' and follows the residents of a small village in 1980s England. 

Aidan Turner and Victoria Smurfit in 'Rivals' (YouTube/@hulu)
Aidan Turner and Victoria Smurfit in 'Rivals' (YouTube/@hulu)

The first part of Season 2 became Disney+’s biggest original premiere in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, as well as in the U.K. and Ireland. Lee Mason, the vice president of scripted content at Disney+ EMEA, noted in a recent statement, "The phenomenal response to Rivals is a credit to the bold, irreverent and endlessly entertaining world created by Dame Jilly Cooper, our cast, creative team and production partners at Happy Prince. We’re delighted to be bringing audiences a third season on Disney+/Hulu. Expect more ambition, more romance, more rivalries and, of course, more scandal as we return to Rutshire for another irresistible chapter."

Aidan Turner, Victoria Smurfit, Bella Maclean, and Catriona Chandler in 'Rivals' (YouTube/@hulu)
Aidan Turner, Victoria Smurfit, Bella Maclean, and Catriona Chandler in 'Rivals' (Image Source: YouTube/@hulu)

The characters keep crossing paths and can't help but get into each other's business. The series is produced by Happy Prince, a part of ITV Studios, and features David Tennant as television executive Tony Baddingham and Alex Hassell as Olympian-turned-politician Rupert Campbell-Black. The other members of the cast include Aidan Turner, Bella Maclean, Nafessa Williams, Emily Attack, Victoria Smurfit, Danny Dyer, and Claire Rushbrook. The official synopsis of the third season reads, "As the dust settles post the scandalous revelations in season 2, we see the stakes become higher and the alliances more fragile, with nothing staying buried for long. New romances blossom, old flames rekindle, and shocking secrets will be spilled in this (third season), which takes everyone’s favorite rivalries to the next level. In a world of power, passion, and betrayal, everyone has something to lose." 

‘Rivals’ official poster (Disney)
‘Rivals’ official poster (Image Source: Disney+)

The series is executive-produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who is the chief creative officer of Happy Prince, and Alexander Lamb, the creative director of the same production company. The duo further added, "We’ve been delighted and overwhelmed by the audience’s response to season two of Rivals – testament to the hard work from everyone working on Rivals both on and off screen." 'Rivals' is available on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

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