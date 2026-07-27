Melissa Gilbert reveals why she won’t be returning to ‘When Calls the Heart’ for Season 14

While fans were waiting for Georgie McGill’s return with Bill Avery, Melissa Gilbert’s latest Instagram post shocked the fans

‘When Calls the Heart’ fans have been eagerly waiting for the show’s upcoming Season 14. Since the previous season ended, there has been speculation about which cast members are more likely to return. In a recent Instagram post, one of the cast members, Melissa Gilbert, shared sad news. The 62-year-old star announced her departure, calling it a “budget” issue. On July 17, she shared a post stating, “Many people have asked if I will be returning to ‘When Calls the Heart’ this coming season. The answer to that is no, I will not. I am told this is due to ‘Budget issues’. That said, I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful season 14.”

​The ‘Little House on the Prairie’ alum also extended gratitude to Michael Landon Jr., her friend and co-creator of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ She captioned the post with, “I will be eternally grateful to my dear friend @michaellandonjr1 for giving me the chance to bring Georgie McGill to life.” Further in her post, she reflected on her experience and noted, “It was a lovely couple of seasons, but it’s time to say farewell. When one door closes, another one opens. Looking forward to whatever comes next.” According to TV Line, Hallmark has also confirmed the actress’s exit as the network mentioned, “We can confirm that Melissa’s storyline on ‘When Calls the Heart’ concluded in Season 13. We adore Melissa and are always grateful when we get to work with her.”

Erin Krakow in a still from 'When Calls the Heart' (Cover image credit: Hallmark)

Melissa has been a guest star on the show and played Georgie McGill for two seasons. She played a forensic specialist who arrived in town to investigate a case related to rare coins. Her character also shared an interesting link with one of the characters, Judge Bill Avery, played by Jack Wagner. Their chemistry later turned into a romantic connection. The cast announcement was first revealed in September 2024, where Melissa played the character “who shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident.”

​

Later, she appeared for five more episodes in the show’s Season 13, which ended in March 2026. Throughout the 13th season, fans watched her character develop a connection with Bill Avery, and they hoped the pairing would return in the next season. Earlier in December 2025, the series was renewed for Season 14, which is set to premiere the next year. It features Erin Krakow playing Elizabeth Thatcher, a schoolteacher in Hope Valley, a Canadian town. Additional original cast members include Lori Loughlin as Abigail Stanton, among others.