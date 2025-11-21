‘When Calls the Heart’ star teases major event that ‘shatters Hope Valley’ as hit show returns for season 13

The beloved Hallmark drama returns with big reunions, new dangers, and a season-opening twist that could rewrite Hope Valley’s future

Hallmark Channel has finally set the date for the next chapter of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ giving fans something big to look forward to in the new year. The long-running period drama will return with season 13 on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at 8 pm ET, airing on Hallmark Channel and streaming on Hallmark+, according to MovieGuide. The series began its journey back in 2014, inspired by Janette Oke’s novel. It first introduced audiences to Elizabeth Thatcher, played by Erin Krakow, who left her privileged, city upbringing to teach in the humble frontier town of Hope Valley.

That early fish-out-of-water premise has evolved dramatically over the last decade. While the show has expanded its scope, cast, and themes, Krakow remains the emotional and narrative anchor of the series. She continues to shape the story both in front of the camera and behind it as an executive producer. ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 13 will reunite viewers with many familiar Hope Valley residents, including Kevin McGarry, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Chris McNally, and Kavan Smith. But Hallmark’s announcement also brought a pleasant surprise: the return of two special guest stars.

Melissa Gilbert will step back into the role of Charlotte Thornton, while Brooke Shields returns as Georgie McGill, marking her first appearance on the show in nearly ten years. Shields will appear in a three-episode arc, signaling that her character will play a meaningful role in the upcoming storyline. Their return ties directly into how season 12 wrapped up. The finale saw Elizabeth, Nathan, Allie, and Little Jack traveling to Cape Fullerton, as per ScreenRant. The move placed them closer to Charlotte but also gave Little Jack better access to a crucial insulin lab.

It’s an important development, as the young boy’s diabetes diagnosis introduced one of the show’s most emotional threads last season. ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 13 appears poised to build on that momentum, exploring the challenges and unexpected bonds that come with these changes. But the biggest tease came from McGarry during the Hallmark Christmas Cruise earlier this month. According to the actor, the season 13 premiere will kick off with a game-changing event, a moment that not only shakes Hope Valley to its core but also affects surrounding areas.

While he offered no specifics, McGarry hinted that the aftermath of this incident will ripple through the lives of several major characters, testing relationships, shifting alliances, and altering the town’s future in ways fans may not see coming. With showrunner and executive producer Joy Gregory at the helm once again, ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 13 is expected to bring the comforting warmth that Hearties adore with fresh tension and emotional stakes. The creative team has been tight-lipped, but early hints suggest a season filled with resilience, community spirit, and tough choices.