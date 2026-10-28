‘Yellowjackets’ star to play Erin Patterson in Paramount+ true-crime drama ‘Mushroom Murders’

The ‘Two and a Half Men’ star will be taking on the lead in the infamous Erin Patterson case, whose sentencing was broadcast live in 2025.

Paramount+’s upcoming true-crime drama, ‘Mushroom Murders’, will star Melanie Lynskey in the lead. Fans must remember the ‘Yellowjackets’ star, who will play the infamous Erin Patterson. She is an Australian individual, convicted on multiple counts of murder and attempted murder after allegedly making food for the guests that contained toxic death cap mushrooms. The limited series will follow the 97 days between the meal and Patterson’s arrest.​

In addition to taking on the lead role, Lynskey will also serve as an executive producer on the show. As of now, the actress is currently featured on Paramount+ series ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4. She has also received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her work on the series. In 2023, she was also nominated for the HBO series ‘The Last of Us’, where she guest-starred. Her other notable works include ‘Two and a Half Men’, ‘Candy’, ‘Togetherness’, and ‘Mrs. America,’ among others.

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in a still from 'Yellowjackets' (Image Source: Showtime)

Series creators are Anya Beyersdorf, Daina Reid, and Deb Balderstone. The three will also be serving as executive producers alongside Lynskey. As for the director, Reid will take on the role. Beyersdorf and Dianne Taylor will team up with Belinda Chayko (from ‘Dustfall’ and ‘Fires’) to write the script. Beverley McGarvey, president of Network 10 and head of streaming for Paramount Australia, shared the series details. “This is an ambitious series that brings a gripping real-life story that captivated Australia and the world to the screen with the scale, quality and creative vision audiences expect from Paramount+.” McGarvey says it will be a “powerful addition” to their growing slate of premium storytelling, adding, “We are also thrilled to welcome Melanie Lynskey, whose remarkable talent will be integral to the series both on screen and as an Executive Producer.” Xavier Marchand will join Sophia Mogford as an executive producer for Paramount+ and Soapbox Pictures.